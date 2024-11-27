PM Modi at Constitution Day event

New Delhi [India]November 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Constitution Day program at the Supreme Court and said that the Constitution lived up to all the expectations and needs of the country.

Prime Minister Modi remarked that it was a matter of immense pride for the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. He paid tribute on this occasion to the members of the Constituent Assembly and to the Constitution. He said that every citizen has only one goal: to build a Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister remarked that when we celebrate Constitution Day, we must not forget that today was also the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks.

He paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack. The Prime Minister reiterated that India would give an appropriate response to any terrorist organization that threatens the security and integrity of India.

Prime Minister Modi said the framers of the Constitution had given freedom to the citizens to interpret the Constitution from time to time by taking appropriate decisions depending on the country, times and situation. He added that the framers of the Constitution were well aware that India's dreams and aspirations would reach new heights with time and the needs of the people of independent India would also evolve along with the challenges. Therefore, he said, the creators of the Constitution did not make the Constitution a mere document, but a living and continuous flow.

“Our Constitution is a guide for our present and our future,” he said, adding that the Constitution had shown the right path to address the various challenges that had arisen in the last 75 years of its existence.

He further noted that the Constitution even met the emergency and stressed that it had met all the needs and expectations of the country.

He added that the Constitution framed by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was in force in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Stressing that India was going through a significant phase of change, the Prime Minister said the Constitution showed us the right path and guided us. Emphasizing that now India's path to the future is about achieving big dreams and big resolutions, Prime Minister Modi remarked that “today, the goal of every citizen was to build a Viksit Bharat “.

The Prime Minister highlighted that many steps have been taken to ensure socio-economic justice in recent years, such as the opening of more than 53 million people's bank accounts, over the last decade, which did not have access to banks.

He added that in the last decade, four crore people were assured of pucca houses, and 10 crore gas cylinder fittings were given to women of the household.

Prime Minister Modi noted that there were only 3 million homes in India equipped with domestic taps, even after 75 years of independence. He added that he was happy that his government had provided over 12 million drinking water connections to households in the last 5-6 years, making life easier for citizens and women in particular.

He pointed out that the original copy of the Indian Constitution contained pictures of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Hanuman, Buddha Bhagwan, Bhagwan Mahavira and Guru Govind Singh.

He added that these symbols of Indian culture have been enshrined in the Constitution to ensure that it keeps us constantly conscious and alert to human values.

“Human values ​​are the basis of Indian policies and decisions today,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita was implemented to ensure speedy justice to citizens and the punishment-based system had now become a justice-based system.

Highlighting that India places a lot of emphasis on ease of living for citizens, PM Modi noted that digital life certificates have been issued to senior citizens at their doorsteps, including around 1.5 crore senior citizens have benefited to date.

He added that India was one of the countries which provided free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to every poor family and India was one of those countries which provided free health facilities to people aged over 70 years.

He noted that in thousands of Jan Aushadi Kendras in India, medicines were sold at a discounted price of 80 percent.

Prime Minister Modi said he was happy that today the immunization coverage of children is close to 100 percent thanks to the Indradhanush Mission, compared to less than 60 percent in the past. He added that children in the most remote villages were being vaccinated today. These efforts, he said, have reduced much of the woes of poor and middle-class families.

The Prime Minister urged the government to spare no effort to eliminate difficulties in the lives of citizens. He noted that more than 2.5 million households have been electrified through the free electricity program which had no electricity connection until a few years ago. He also noted that mobile towers have been installed in the most remote areas to provide mobile connectivity to people through 4G and 5G technologies. He further added that high-speed broadband connection is now available in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep through underwater optical fiber connections. \

The Prime Minister remarked that India had gone a step ahead of developed countries in ensuring land registration of houses and agricultural lands in India. He added that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Swamitva Yojana, drone mapping of village lands and houses and legal documents were released based on this.

Prime Minister Modi remarked that rapid development of modern infrastructure was a great necessity for the development of the country. He added that completing infrastructure projects on time ensures money savings as well as the utility of the project itself.

He said infrastructure projects were regularly reviewed using the PRAGATI platform, chaired by the Prime Minister himself, and over Rs 18 lakh crore projects were reviewed and the hurdles faced by them confronted were lifted. The Prime Minister highlighted that the timely completion of infrastructure projects has had a multitude of positive effects on people's lives. He added that these efforts ensured the progress of the country and strengthened the fundamental spirit of the Constitution.

In his speech, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the Constitution is the fundamental basis of unity, integrity and development of India. “It is a living document of the ideals of democracy in the greatest democracy, considered the mother of democracy,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi released the Indian Judiciary Annual Report 2023-24.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Supreme Court judges and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal were among those present.