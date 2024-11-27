Trump's criminal cases end after Jack Smith drops charges





Top line

The federal prosecution of Donald Trump officially ended Tuesday when a federal appeals court threw out Trump's case for allegedly withholding documents from the White House, after special counsel Jack Smith requested Monday that the criminal charges against Trump are abandoned, thus putting an end to the historical saga.

Special Advisor Jack Smith delivers remarks August 1, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Key Facts

Smith said the charges had to be dropped before his inauguration in January because of the Justice Department's decades-old policy of not prosecuting sitting presidents.

Charges against Trump for withholding classified documents were dismissed by a Florida-based federal judge earlier this year, but Smith's team dropped its appeal of that ruling in the Trump case on Monday and the appeals court of the 11th Circuit dismissed the case Tuesday in response, although Smith is still appealing the dismissal with respect to two other defendants.

The special prosecutor also asked a Washington court Monday to drop election subversion charges, writing that the DOJ and the country have never faced this situation, where a federal indictment against a private citizen has been dismissed by a grand jury and criminal proceedings are already underway. pending when the defendant is elected president.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan granted Smith's request Monday afternoon and dismissed the case without prejudice.

Smith signaled that the cases could end weeks early: On November 8, three days after Trump's election, the next President Chutkan suspended all deadlines at Smith's request, and Smith said he would provide a status report on December 2 on how he would proceed.

Smith made a similar request to suspend his appeal against the dismissal of Trump's Florida criminal case for withholding White House documents on Nov. 13, saying the government needed time to evaluate this unprecedented circumstance and determine the appropriate course of action, in accordance with the recommendations of the Department of Justice. policy.

Crucial quote

Trump responded to dropping the lawsuits, saying on Truth Social that those cases, as well as those he faced in New York and Georgia, were meaningless and lawless and should never have been brought. He continued: It was a political hijacking and a low point in our country's history that such a thing could have happened, and yet, I persevered, against all odds, and WON.

To watch

Both of Smith's cases were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the federal government could attempt to indict Trump again after he leaves office, although it is unclear whether it will do so and whether it would be allowed under the limitation period.

Key context

Trump was charged by the Justice Department in August 2023 with trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, one of four indictments brought against Trump at the state and federal level – a historic decision, marking the first time a former president faces criminal charges. Trump tried to have the charges dropped by arguing that he had presidential immunity, and the Supreme Court ultimately sided with him, ruling mostly in his favor by saying that he could not be charged for any activities within the scope of office. official presidential elections. After the court's ruling, Smith's team issued a new, slimmed-down indictment against Trump in August for the same four crimes. The second indictment more clearly asserted that Trump was not acting as president in his efforts to overturn the election, but was acting as a presidential candidate. Separately, Trump was indicted in the federal documents case last June for allegedly withholding national security documents and obstructing justice. Prosecutors alleged that Trump intentionally tried to conceal classified documents and prevent them from being returned to the government, leading to 40 federal criminal charges. Trump argued that he was legally allowed to hold the documents because of the Presidential Records Act, although experts said his argument was flawed. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges against him and described them as a witch hunt by President Joe Biden's DOJ aimed at ruining his presidential campaign. In October, before being elected, Trump said that if he returned to the White House, he would fire [Smith] in two seconds and called the prosecutor a scoundrel and a very dishonest man.

Tangent

Last week, Trump's criminal sentencing in his hush money case in New York was postponed indefinitely. Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records and was scheduled to be sentenced on November 26, but Judge Juan Merchan suspended sentencing and requested briefs on whether the case was to be dismissed are filed by December 9. There is no clear path yet for when sentencing could occur, but prosecutors have proposed that sentencing could be delayed until after Trump leaves office. Meanwhile, Trump's criminal charges in Georgia for trying to overturn his election defeat are on hold amid an appeals court battle for prosecutors.

