PM Modi: a constitutional guide for the present and future that meets all our needs | News from India

Terming the Indian Constitution as a guide for the present and future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he has tried to work within the limits laid down by it.

Addressing a gathering at the Supreme Court on the occasion of the Constitution Day celebrations, the Prime Minister said, “I have tried to stay within the limits of the work that the Constitution has entrusted to me. I made no attempt to encroach. I did the job the Constitution asked me to do and expressed my opinions while maintaining my boundaries

Also present on stage were Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law Arjun Ram Meghwal, Supreme Court Justices Justice BR Gavai and Surya Kant , Attorney General R Venkataramani, Supreme Court Bar Association President, Senior Advocate Kapil. Sibal and Chairman, Bar Council of India, Manan Kumar Mishra, Senior Advocate.

With a smile, the Prime Minister added: “Only hints are needed here and there is no need to say much. »

Modi said it was a matter of immense pride for the country that the Constitution entered its 75th year. He said the Constitution was a guide for our present and future, and whatever challenges the country faced in the last 75 years, our Constitution showed the right path to resolve each of these challenges. During this period, there was also a period like the state of emergency, and our Constitution faced this challenge to democracy.

He said that the Constitution was now fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and Constitution Day was being celebrated there for the first time.

Modi highlighted that November 26 is also the anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack, the Prime Minister said he wanted to reiterate the country's resolve that any terrorist organization that challenges India's security should be given a befitting response.

Reflecting on the Constituent Assembly debates, Modi said serious discussions took place at the time regarding India's democratic future.

BR Ambedkar had then said that the Constitution is not a mere legal document and its spirit is always the spirit of the times. The spirit he was referring to is very important. Our Constitution makers have given us the opportunity to interpret the Constitution from time to time, depending on the situation of the country. Our framers of Constitutions knew that India's aspirations and dreams would reach new heights with time. They knew that the needs of independent India and its citizens would change, and that the challenges would change. That is why they did not leave our Constitution as a mere book of law, but made it a continuous flow of life, the Prime Minister said.

He said India is currently in a crucial period of change and the Constitution is leading the way. It remained a common thread for us.

Stating that the goal of every citizen today is to build a developed India where everyone can live with dignity, he highlighted that over the past few years, many steps have been taken to bring about economic and social equality between the inhabitants of the country.

The Prime Minister also said that Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, had said in his concluding speech to the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, that India today needs nothing more than a group of honest people who will put the interest of the country before that of India. theirs. This spirit of nationhood will keep the Constitution of India alive for many centuries to come, the Prime Minister said.