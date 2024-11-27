Politics
PM Modi: a constitutional guide for the present and future that meets all our needs | News from India
Terming the Indian Constitution as a guide for the present and future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he has tried to work within the limits laid down by it.
Addressing a gathering at the Supreme Court on the occasion of the Constitution Day celebrations, the Prime Minister said, “I have tried to stay within the limits of the work that the Constitution has entrusted to me. I made no attempt to encroach. I did the job the Constitution asked me to do and expressed my opinions while maintaining my boundaries
Also present on stage were Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law Arjun Ram Meghwal, Supreme Court Justices Justice BR Gavai and Surya Kant , Attorney General R Venkataramani, Supreme Court Bar Association President, Senior Advocate Kapil. Sibal and Chairman, Bar Council of India, Manan Kumar Mishra, Senior Advocate.
With a smile, the Prime Minister added: “Only hints are needed here and there is no need to say much. »
Modi said it was a matter of immense pride for the country that the Constitution entered its 75th year. He said the Constitution was a guide for our present and future, and whatever challenges the country faced in the last 75 years, our Constitution showed the right path to resolve each of these challenges. During this period, there was also a period like the state of emergency, and our Constitution faced this challenge to democracy.
He said that the Constitution was now fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and Constitution Day was being celebrated there for the first time.
Modi highlighted that November 26 is also the anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack, the Prime Minister said he wanted to reiterate the country's resolve that any terrorist organization that challenges India's security should be given a befitting response.
Reflecting on the Constituent Assembly debates, Modi said serious discussions took place at the time regarding India's democratic future.
BR Ambedkar had then said that the Constitution is not a mere legal document and its spirit is always the spirit of the times. The spirit he was referring to is very important. Our Constitution makers have given us the opportunity to interpret the Constitution from time to time, depending on the situation of the country. Our framers of Constitutions knew that India's aspirations and dreams would reach new heights with time. They knew that the needs of independent India and its citizens would change, and that the challenges would change. That is why they did not leave our Constitution as a mere book of law, but made it a continuous flow of life, the Prime Minister said.
He said India is currently in a crucial period of change and the Constitution is leading the way. It remained a common thread for us.
Stating that the goal of every citizen today is to build a developed India where everyone can live with dignity, he highlighted that over the past few years, many steps have been taken to bring about economic and social equality between the inhabitants of the country.
The Prime Minister also said that Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, had said in his concluding speech to the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, that India today needs nothing more than a group of honest people who will put the interest of the country before that of India. theirs. This spirit of nationhood will keep the Constitution of India alive for many centuries to come, the Prime Minister said.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-constitution-guide-to-present-future-lived-up-to-our-every-need-9692143/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump asks New York Times to apologize for 'getting years of Trump coverage wrong'
- From tennis glory to daily struggle
- Biden has announced a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah
- Turkey's pro-Kurdish party seeks meeting with jailed PKK leader after new call from far-right politician
- 10 Downing Street protest urges government to end animal testing
- PM Modi: a constitutional guide for the present and future that meets all our needs | News from India
- Jakarta to choose new governor in first test for President Prabowo BNN Bloomberg
- ACC bowl watch: How did the win over UConn improve Syracuse football's bowl prospects?
- An earthquake shakes Fiordland, and was felt by the residents of Queenstown
- Donald Trump Jr. receives a fact check from Pete Buttigieg and Musk appears to approve
- Storm Conall: Third storm of the season to bring heavy rain to the South tonight | uk news
- Australia's veteran cricket team is facing deaths and is haunted by its failure to transition sooner