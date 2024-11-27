10 Downing Street protest urges government to end animal testing





PETA supporters wearing masks depicting the faces of former prime ministers, including Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, urged the government to stop clowning around. Gathered outside 10 Downing Street, the clowns called on the government to demand an end to all animal experiments. 🤡 Enough clowning around! Today, PETA clowns, like former Prime Ministers including Rishi Sunak, Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, gathered outside 10 Downing Street with a powerful message: end ALL experiments on animals ! pic.twitter.com/WIz6F3s0JN PETA UK (@PETAUK) November 26, 2024 This action coincides with PETA's open letter to Sir Kier Starmer, calling for a government-led plan to phase out all experiments. PETA's letter was signed by more than 100 political figures, including Lord Sharpe of Epsom, and other supporters including actor Jamie Bamber. The letter was also signed by Animal Aid, Animal Defenders International, Animal Free Research UK, Cruelty-Free International, Crustacean Compassion, Humane Society International UK, Lush Prize, Naturewatch Foundation, OneKind and Replacing Animal Research. Animals suffering in UK laboratories In 2023, more than 2.68 million animals were bled, poisoned, deprived of food, isolated, mutilated or otherwise subjected to psychological suffering and physical pain in UK laboratories. Millions more were bred and discarded as surplus because, for example, they were not the desired sex or did not exhibit specific disease characteristics. Labor Party pledges to end animal testing In June, the Labor Party published its manifesto, pledging to work towards the phasing out of animal testing and to partner with scientists, industry and civil society to achieve this goal. PETA calls on the party to develop a roadmap to end all animal testing, with an ambitious timeline, clear milestones and achievable goals. There is no excuse for treating rats, mice, rabbits and other animals like living test tubes, especially when cutting-edge non-animal methods are widely available. PETA calls on officials to firmly put an end to all animal testing on the political and public agenda and to ensure that the government is held accountable for its commitments. The government has previously singled out experiments such as the infamous forced swim test as scientifically and ethically questionable. When he was in the Home Office earlier this year, Lord Sharpe promised to eliminate it from the UK. This work should be continued until each animal experiment is completed without delay. Animal experiments are unreliable Given the vast physiological differences between humans and other animals, the results of such experiments are inherently unreliable. Major scientific advances in diseases like diabetes and breast cancer have been made through studies of consenting human patients, not other species. PETA scientists have studied the utter failure of the animal testing paradigm to help humans suffering from disease. It is estimated that a new drug can take between 10 and 15 years, or even longer. [1.5 billion] to develop, and failure rates occur in approximately 95 percent of studies conducted on human subjects. PETA Research Modernization Agreement Labor must develop a roadmap to end the use of animal testing, and PETA scientists have already developed a comprehensive plan that policymakers can follow. Our groundbreaking Research Modernization Agreement (RMD) provides a clear six-point strategy, including increased funding for the development of non-animal methods, to help the Government phase out all animal testing. Sign the petition Please join PETA in urging the government to enforce an end to all animal experiments:

