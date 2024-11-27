Turkey's pro-Kurdish party seeks meeting with jailed PKK leader after new call from far-right politician

The pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party has asked the Justice Ministry for permission to meet with the imprisoned leader of a banned Kurdish militant group, following a new call for a far-right politician in dialogue with him. to resolve issues related to terrorism, the Turkish edition of Deutsche Welle reported.

DEM party co-chairs Tlay Hatimoullar and Tuncer Bakrhan filed a request with the Justice Ministry on Tuesday requesting a meeting with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Calan, imprisoned on the island of Mral , in the Sea of ​​Marmara.

Deputy Chairman of the party group Glistan Koyiit announced the developments on X, saying that his party is ready to contribute by all means to a democratic solution of the Kurdish conflict and the democratization of Turkey.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies, has waged a bloody war in southeastern Turkey since 1984. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict.

The move came after far-right Nationalist Action Party (MHP) leader Devlet Baheli renewed his proposal that Calan would urge his banned group to lay down their arms at a DEM party meeting in Parliament , saying an appearance at the DEM party meeting must happen without further delay.

We must join forces to remove terrorism from our agenda. We strongly support what we said at the group's October 22 meeting. The meeting between Mral [calan] and the DEM party group should not be delayed, the MHP leader said in a speech at his party group meeting on Tuesday.

Baheli, a key ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, surprised many when he suggested in October that if Calans' isolation was lifted, he could show up at the DEM party group meeting and declare the dissolution of the PKK, thus marking the end of several decades. of violence.

Calan's isolation, imprisoned in a high-security prison on the island of Mral since 1999, refers to his inability to speak with his lawyers for years. He is serving an aggravated life sentence.

Baheli also suggested that if Calan took this step, legislative steps could be taken to pave the way for his eventual release.

Erdoan supported Bahelis' call, saying a historic opportunity to resolve the Kurdish question should not be missed.

The Kurdish question, a term prevalent in Turkish public discourse, refers to the demand for equal rights by the country's Kurdish population and their struggle for recognition.

Bakrhan echoed a similar view to Baheli and told reporters on Tuesday that the DEM party would like to play a role in a possible peace process between the government and the PKK.

As the DEM party, we are curious about what the parties want. As Baheli, a DEM party leader, said [calan] a meeting would be very beneficial. We would like to hear what Mr. Calan has to say and what he thinks, Bakrhan said.

The leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Zgr Zel, cautiously responded to Bahelis' call. He said his party is open to participating in a settlement process that is inclusive of all parties, transparent and focused on social reconciliation.

However, zel added that the CHP would never support any action that would offend the families of soldiers and others killed or injured in the fight against the PKK.

Meanwhile, Ahmet Trk, one of three mayors from the DEM party who were deleted from his positions on alleged terrorism charges and replaced by administrators earlier this month, denied claims he would meet with Baheli on Tuesday. His remarks followed a meeting with several DEM party lawmakers in Parliament on Tuesday.

Trk won the vote in Mardin in local elections in March, when opposition candidates won in many cities, including Istanbul.

Ankara seems to be reconsidering the resumption of dialogue with the PKK, after almost ten years of freezing peace efforts. The reason for this effort is to prevent Iran from reaching out to Kurdish fighters to destabilize Turkey during a possible escalation with Israel, according to a report.reportby Al-Monitor last month.