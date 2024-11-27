Politics
Turkey's pro-Kurdish party seeks meeting with jailed PKK leader after new call from far-right politician
The pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party has asked the Justice Ministry for permission to meet with the imprisoned leader of a banned Kurdish militant group, following a new call for a far-right politician in dialogue with him. to resolve issues related to terrorism, the Turkish edition of Deutsche Welle reported.
DEM party co-chairs Tlay Hatimoullar and Tuncer Bakrhan filed a request with the Justice Ministry on Tuesday requesting a meeting with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Calan, imprisoned on the island of Mral , in the Sea of Marmara.
Deputy Chairman of the party group Glistan Koyiit announced the developments on X, saying that his party is ready to contribute by all means to a democratic solution of the Kurdish conflict and the democratization of Turkey.
The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies, has waged a bloody war in southeastern Turkey since 1984. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict.
The move came after far-right Nationalist Action Party (MHP) leader Devlet Baheli renewed his proposal that Calan would urge his banned group to lay down their arms at a DEM party meeting in Parliament , saying an appearance at the DEM party meeting must happen without further delay.
We must join forces to remove terrorism from our agenda. We strongly support what we said at the group's October 22 meeting. The meeting between Mral [calan] and the DEM party group should not be delayed, the MHP leader said in a speech at his party group meeting on Tuesday.
Baheli, a key ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, surprised many when he suggested in October that if Calans' isolation was lifted, he could show up at the DEM party group meeting and declare the dissolution of the PKK, thus marking the end of several decades. of violence.
Calan's isolation, imprisoned in a high-security prison on the island of Mral since 1999, refers to his inability to speak with his lawyers for years. He is serving an aggravated life sentence.
Baheli also suggested that if Calan took this step, legislative steps could be taken to pave the way for his eventual release.
Erdoan supported Bahelis' call, saying a historic opportunity to resolve the Kurdish question should not be missed.
The Kurdish question, a term prevalent in Turkish public discourse, refers to the demand for equal rights by the country's Kurdish population and their struggle for recognition.
Bakrhan echoed a similar view to Baheli and told reporters on Tuesday that the DEM party would like to play a role in a possible peace process between the government and the PKK.
As the DEM party, we are curious about what the parties want. As Baheli, a DEM party leader, said [calan] a meeting would be very beneficial. We would like to hear what Mr. Calan has to say and what he thinks, Bakrhan said.
The leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Zgr Zel, cautiously responded to Bahelis' call. He said his party is open to participating in a settlement process that is inclusive of all parties, transparent and focused on social reconciliation.
However, zel added that the CHP would never support any action that would offend the families of soldiers and others killed or injured in the fight against the PKK.
Meanwhile, Ahmet Trk, one of three mayors from the DEM party who were deleted from his positions on alleged terrorism charges and replaced by administrators earlier this month, denied claims he would meet with Baheli on Tuesday. His remarks followed a meeting with several DEM party lawmakers in Parliament on Tuesday.
Trk won the vote in Mardin in local elections in March, when opposition candidates won in many cities, including Istanbul.
Ankara seems to be reconsidering the resumption of dialogue with the PKK, after almost ten years of freezing peace efforts. The reason for this effort is to prevent Iran from reaching out to Kurdish fighters to destabilize Turkey during a possible escalation with Israel, according to a report.reportby Al-Monitor last month.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/11/26/turkey-pro-kurdish-party-seek-meeting-w-jailed-pkk-leader-after-new-call-from-far-right-politician/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump asks New York Times to apologize for 'getting years of Trump coverage wrong'
- From tennis glory to daily struggle
- Biden has announced a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah
- Turkey's pro-Kurdish party seeks meeting with jailed PKK leader after new call from far-right politician
- 10 Downing Street protest urges government to end animal testing
- PM Modi: a constitutional guide for the present and future that meets all our needs | News from India
- Jakarta to choose new governor in first test for President Prabowo BNN Bloomberg
- ACC bowl watch: How did the win over UConn improve Syracuse football's bowl prospects?
- An earthquake shakes Fiordland, and was felt by the residents of Queenstown
- Donald Trump Jr. receives a fact check from Pete Buttigieg and Musk appears to approve
- Storm Conall: Third storm of the season to bring heavy rain to the South tonight | uk news
- Australia's veteran cricket team is facing deaths and is haunted by its failure to transition sooner