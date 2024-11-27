Donald Trump asks New York Times to apologize for 'getting years of Trump coverage wrong'





President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday called on the New York Times to “apologize” and said the outlet had “years” of coverage about him “very falsely.”

“Will the bankrupt New York Times apologize to its readers for covering years of Trump coverage so poorly. They write such filth, knowing full well how incorrect it is, in the sole purpose of demeaning,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He also appeared to call out Maggie Haberman, senior political correspondent for the New York Times, who has focused much of her reporting on the president-elect.

“They don't check the facts, because the facts don't matter to them. I don't think I had a good story in the New York Times for years, AND YET I WON, IN A RECORD WAY, THE MOST IMPORTANT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN DECADES. WHERE ARE THE EXCUSES?” Trump continued.

President-elect Trump speaks during a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill, November 13, 2024, in Washington, DC (Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images)

NYT ADVICE COLUMN REFLECTS ON HOW DEMOCRATS SHOULD TREAT MEMBERS OF THE TRUMP-SUPPORTING FAMILY

The Times responded in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“As an independent news organization, The New York Times does not produce stories that are good or bad, only reporting that is true. Maggie Haberman and her colleagues have an unmatched track record of providing in-depth and “Every president has complaints about media coverage, but this work has been widely recognized as fair, accurate and flawless,” the spokesperson said.

Before the election, Trump spoke with Fox News' Howard Kurtz and the then-presidential candidate also criticized the New York Times.

“The New York Times is totally, in my opinion, corrupt,” he said.

The outlet was criticized on social media for fact-checking RFK Jr.'s claim that Froot Loops uses different ingredients in its U.S. product compared to its Canadian product.

“Mr. Kennedy cited Froot Loops as an example of a product containing too many artificial ingredients, questioning why the Canadian version contains fewer than the American version,” the Times report reads. “But he was wrong. The ingredient list is pretty much the same, although Canada has natural colors made from blueberries and carrots while the American product has red 40, yellow 5 and blue 1 as well as butylated hydroxytoluene, or BHT, a lab-made chemical that is used “for freshness,” according to the ingredient label.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former President Trump shake hands during a campaign rally in Glendale, Arizona, on August 23. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images))

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MEDIA AND CULTURE COVERAGE

According to a statement made to the Washington Post by Kennedy spokesperson Stefanie Spear, Kennedy was referring to differences in food coloring in the American and Canadian versions of the cereal.

The New York Times' fact-check, which appeared to prove rather than disprove Kennedy's argument about the inclusion of artificial ingredients in the American version of the cereal, prompted critics to mock the paper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Podcast host Joe Rogan commented on the fact-checking during one of his shows.

“The fact-checking is so stupid because it says it's not correct, that they have the same ingredients except these harmful chemicals,” he said. “It’s the fucking New York Times.”

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is a deputy editor at Fox News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/donald-trump-calls-new-york-times-apologize-getting-years-trump-coverage-wrong The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos