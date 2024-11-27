Pakistani police clash with Imran Khan supporters amid violent protests – JURIST





Police forces violently clashed with supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Pakistan on Monday as nationwide protests erupted against Khan's detention, local media reported. The clash left demonstrators and police officers injured and four Pakistani paramilitary police officers dead.

The protests began on Sunday when demonstrators across Pakistan gathered in a large rally and marched towards the capital Islamabad. Most of the protesters were affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The first clashes took place in Faizabad, where demonstrators arriving from different cities tried to continue their march towards Islamabad but were stopped by the police. To disperse the crowd, police fired tear gas, used batons and fired rubber bullets at protesters. Additionally, they blocked the main roads leading to the capital by blocking the roads with containers. In response, protesters set fire to containers and damaged police vehicles while police arrested thousands of demonstrators and transported them to police stations for further legal proceedings.

Additionally, four officers of the Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary force, died when a car accidentally hit them while others were injured. The PTI claimed that the vehicle belonged to the country's security forces who, according to the party, had deliberately run over people as they were leaving the scene of the protests. On the other hand, the government accused the demonstrators of violently attacking security forces who did not have firearms. The interior minister told local journalists that the deceased police officers were shot and responded to the shooting using tear gas and rubber bullets. He also stressed that those responsible will be arrested and tried in accordance with the law.

Monday's demonstrations defied the confinement imposed by the government on Sunday. Protesters gathered to demand the release of detained former Prime Minister Imran Khan and to oppose the current government. They planned to reach Islamabad by Tuesday to stage a sit-in outside the country's parliament.

Imran Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan until his resignation in 2022 and is currently imprisoned. He was the subject of several criminal proceedings for treason and corruption. In July 2024, the government banned his party, the PTI, and accused him of “betrayal of the press.”

This is not the first time clashes have broken out between Khan's supporters and security forces in Pakistan, with the country having witnessed similar events before. In October, the government imposed a lockdown in Islamabad to counter an anti-government protest organized by Khan's supporters. This gave rise a few days later to violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces during which eighty police officers were injured. As a result, the government has intensified its restrictive measures against citizens and has been criticized for misusing special national security laws to target political opponents.

As protests continue in Islamabad, Amnesty International has criticized the Pakistani government's response to the PTI protests, urging authorities to respect protesters' human rights, including freedom of movement and assembly, as set out in the Constitution of Pakistan and in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

