What's Scariest in Donald Trump's Cabinet





We are currently in the wilderness, a difficult period between the end of Joe Biden's term and the start of Donald Trump's second presidency. None of us knows exactly how an emboldened Trump will govern, or whether Republican senators will take their role of advice and consent seriously. But we can learn many lessons from the establishment of the Trump cabinet. There are some pretty conventional choices, one of whom even worked for George Soros. Others expressed controversial and extreme views. Yet, whether sane or insane, all of Trump's cabinet picks will likely have to behave like trained propagandists, praising him as a North Korea news anchor.

Of course, if we know anything about the first Trump administration, it's that a lot can happen in a very short period of time. Just look at former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz: A week ago, he was preparing to become attorney general; now, after his nomination collapsed amid allegations of sexual misconduct (which he denies), he's on Cameo. His bio reads simply: I served in Congress. Trump appointed me Attorney General of the United States (didn't work). I once fired the Speaker of the House. With videos starting at $500, you can have Gaetz record a personalized message, reportedly completing the first attorney general candidate to the Cameo pipeline. Like so many things in Trumpworld, none of this is normal.

With Gaetz gone, there is oxygen to focus on some of Trump's other Cabinet nominees, and there is cause for concern. You might turn to Pete Hegseth, who, while having been a weekend host on Fox & Friends, doesn't necessarily have the qualifications to run a 3 million-strong organization (the Department of Defense) and has also been accused of sexual assault (which he denies). In addition, Trump tapped known vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, and Tulsi Gabbard, Bashar al-Assad's promoter, to become director of national intelligence. Not to mention whatever else Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy plan to do in the new Department of Government Effectiveness.

But for me, the scariest Cabinet pick, and one that will likely make it through a Republican-majority Senate, is Russell Vought, who will return to lead the Office of Management and Budget. You'll remember Vought as co-author of the Heritage Foundation's second-term Trump campaign, Project 2025, a wildly unpopular political book that received about 13 percent support among registered voters, according to one poll. The playbook is so unpopular that Trump disavowed its contents this summer: I don't know anything about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind any of this. I don't agree with some of the things they say, he wrote, adding that some of their claims were absolutely ridiculous and appalling. As I noted in July, Trump may try to distance himself from Project 2025, but his extremist agenda for America is written all over it.

What makes Vought's nomination so troubling is that he's not a TV personality or eccentric who had a brain worm. Vought is extremely knowledgeable. In his chapter on Project 2025, Vought argued for aggressive use of the executive branch's broad powers and described the OMB as playing a key role in that effort, as The Guardian notes. According to Vought, the office must be closely involved in all aspects of the White House policy process. That's not all. The long and difficult road ahead to return to our beloved Constitution begins with being honest with ourselves. It starts with recognizing that we live in a post-Constitutional era, Vought wrote in 2022. Post-Constitutional sounds bad.

Given Trump's erratic nature, he could change direction on a whim. He also needs to be liked by his people, and Vought's proposals can be very unpopular and a hard sell. But for now, at least, Trump appears to be on the same page as Vought, who suggested the new president would be a wrecking ball for the administrative state from day one. And as Trump wrote when nominating Vought: Russ knows exactly how to dismantle the deep state and end militarized government.

