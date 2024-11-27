Trump officials will receive immediate clearances and easier oversight from the FBI | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's transition team plans that all political nominees will receive extensive security clearances from day one and will only be subject to FBI background checks once the new administration takes over the office and its own officials will have been installed in key positions, according to people familiar with the matter. .

The move appears to mean that Trump's team will continue to bypass FBI controls and may not receive classified briefings until Trump is sworn in on Jan. 20 and unilaterally grants sweeping security clearances to the entire administration. 'administration.

Trump's team has viewed the FBI's background check process with contempt for months, a result of its deep distrust of the bureau since officials turned over transition files to the Russia investigation during the first presidency of Trump, the sources said.

But delaying the FBI review could also bring ancillary public relations benefits to the Trump team if some political nominees run into problems with a background check, which could disrupt their Senate confirmation process, or if they had difficulty obtaining security clearances once in the White House.

The putative process for obtaining clearance in the first Trump administration involved the White House Office of Personnel Security relying on an FBI background check in deciding whether to grant one. The background check first looked for unreliability or red flags that could be exploited by adversaries.

If initial checks against law enforcement databases revealed no problems, applicants were granted interim authorization while further investigations continued until they were advanced to permanent authorization. Trump's current plan appears to want to bypass this initial step.

Trump-Vance transition attorneys continue to collaborate constructively with Biden-Harris administration attorneys regarding all agreements contemplated by the Presidential Transition Act. We will keep you updated once a decision is made, Trump spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement.

Trump's team has long viewed the process with suspicion, arguing that it was unnecessary to give government employees the opportunity to recommend against granting security clearances given that Trump has the power, as president , to ultimately grant permissions to whoever it wants.

Trump himself has repeatedly criticized the FBI for its participation in the deep state conspiracy to undermine his agenda.

During Trump's first presidency, several advisers faced delays and obstacles in obtaining high-level clearances, including Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn, and former Trump's controversial White House national security aide Sebastian Gorka.

Kushner, who played a number of roles in the first administration and was involved in developing a Middle East peace plan, received his clearance only after Trump personally intervened and ordered, according to a memo written by then-White House chief of staff John Kelly. .

In Kushner's case, officials in the White House Office of Personnel Security were reportedly divided on whether to grant him top-secret clearance based on the results of his FBI background check.

In 2018, after the case dragged on for more than a year, then-White House counsel Don McGahn recommended to Trump that Kushner not receive a security clearance at that level. But Trump ordered Kelly to ignore this advice and give it to Kushner anyway.

The precise details of the concerns surrounding Kushner are not known, although it was reported at the time that they stemmed in part from FBI and CIA concerns about Kushner's foreign and business contacts, including with Israel, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

In 2019, an office of personnel security official told a House committee that 25 people, including two senior Trump White House aides, had been denied clearances by career employees over concerns of disqualification. The New York Times reported that Kushner appeared to be part of this group.

Epshteyn left the Trump White House before receiving permanent clearance. Although Team Trump said his situation was resolved, it remains unclear what the resolution of his background check was. Epshteyn has been proposed for a significant role in the new administration.

Gorka failed to obtain clearance from the National Security Council when he was part of the first Trump administration in 2017, after being accused of carrying a gun at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, according to the AP. Gorka was named deputy assistant to the president and senior counterterrorism director on Friday.

