Devlet Baheli, Erdogan's far-right ally, is pushing for Kurdish politicians to meet with imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Calan

A key ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expanded on his proposal to end 40 years of conflict with Kurdish militants by proposing on November 26 that the pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy (DEM) party should hold direct talks with the activists' imprisoned leader. Abdallah Öcalan. Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), made the call a month after suggesting that Öcalan announce an end to the insurgency in exchange for the possibility of his release. The pro-Kurdish DEM party, the third largest party in parliament, responded by asking its co-chairs to meet with Öcalan, founder of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Erdoğan described Bahçeli's initial proposal as a “historic window of opportunity”, but did not mention any peace process. Öcalan has been held in a prison on the island of Imralı, south of Istanbul, since his capture 25 years ago. “We hope that direct contact between İmralı and the DEM group will take place without delay, and we resolutely reiterate our call,” Bahçeli told his party's lawmakers at a parliamentary meeting, using the island's name to designate Öcalan. Bahçeli regularly condemns pro-Kurdish politicians as “tools of the PKK”. DEM's predecessor party was involved in peace talks between Ankara and Öcalan ten years ago. Gülüstan Kiliç Koçyi̇ği̇t, chairman of the DEM parliamentary group, said the group had requested the Justice Ministry on November 26 that its leaders meet with Öcalan. “We are ready to make our full contribution to a democratic solution to the Kurdish question and to the democratization of Turkey,” she declared. Turkey and its Western allies label the PKK a terrorist group. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the fighting, which was once concentrated in the predominantly Kurdish southeast but is now focused on northern Iraq, where the PKK is based. Growing regional instability and changing political dynamics are seen as factors behind the attempt to end the conflict with the PKK. The chances of success are uncertain as Ankara has given no idea of ​​what this might entail. The only concrete measure so far has been Ankara's permission for Öcalan's nephew to visit him, the first family visit in 4 and a half years. Authorities continue to crack down on alleged PKK activities. Early on November 26, police arrested 231 people suspected of having links to the PKK, the Interior Ministry said. The DEM party said those arrested included its local officials and activists. Earlier this month, the government replaced five pro-Kurdish mayors in southeastern cities for similar reasons, a move that drew criticism from the DEM and others.

