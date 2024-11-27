For this inauguration, Trump hopes for fewer protests and more acceptance





WASHINGTON In his runoff election, Donald Trump wants an inauguration more widely accepted and celebrated than eight years ago, when he overtook his opponent and took office as police fired pepper spray at alarmed protesters by his ascension.

He's hoping for fewer protests and less division this time, a person close to the president-elect told NBC News, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss Trump's thinking.

In this year's election, unlike in 2016, Trump won both the popular vote and a comfortable Electoral College margin. Given these results, Trump believes there won't be the same kind of stigma attached to his presidency as there was back then, the person said.

This is Trump's hope. For now, his advisers are beginning work on an inauguration unlike anything the United States has seen since the late 19th century, when Grover Cleveland was the first to win back the White House four years after voters voted him out. had been expelled.

Aides created a logo for the Jan. 20 inaugural ceremony and built a website that will go live soon, a person familiar with the planning said.

They reserved blocks of hotel rooms and organized themed workshops for a swearing-in surrounded by a multitude of parties, lunches and, finally, a parade ending in front of a White House review stand that is currently under construction. (Some DC residents tried to encourage Airbnb hosts not to rent their properties during the inauguration or to raise prices and donate the funds to liberal groups, according to the Washington Post.)

A women's march is also planned around Trump's swearing-in, although it could be smaller than the massive protest that took place in 2017 across the country.

One of the co-chairs of that march, Linda Sarsour, said she believed the political environment was now more dangerous for women openly protesting Trump's presidency.

“We just don't think it's safe to have people in Washington, D.C., on the same weekend when we have an influx of MAGA people in Washington,” she said in an interview. We must be careful.

There is still much to be done in Trump's planning. His advisors have not yet decided on the number of inaugural balls that will take place. (In 2017, he and his wife, Melania, danced at three state balls.) Although Trump will again use a presidential inaugural committee to raise money, his team has not yet said whether the operation would accept donations from businesses or lobbyists.

Trump's first inauguration raised a record $107 million, while drawing accusations of sloppy accounting and resulting in a $750,000 legal settlement over where the money went.

Trump will take office after a four-year hiatus, making the occasion a rare blend of old and new. When he was first inaugurated, the nation knew a lot about the man Trump, but little about how he would govern.

Today, Americans have a better idea of ​​how Hell will rule, but they have little understanding of how his four years in exile may have changed his thinking and priorities. Is he determined to take revenge, as he has sometimes suggested? Or was he sincere when he said in his victory speech that his party stood for inclusion?

The inaugural ceremony will set a tone that may provide clues about how he wants to lead. Trump will of course deliver a set speech, but he will also likely escort outgoing President Joe Biden to a waiting helicopter after the ceremony.

This simple, traditional gesture, rooted in the peaceful transfer of power, takes on added significance given that Trump skipped Biden's swearing-in after unsuccessfully trying to overturn the results based on false claims that the The election had been stolen.

One goal of inauguration organizers is to put working Americans front and center during the events, as opposed to celebrity guests, the person familiar with the planning said.

The celebrities Trump has attracted to his side are mostly 20th-century figures who played important roles when he came of age as a Manhattan real estate developer. Trump was heartened to see Sylvester Stallone, star of the Rocky franchise, appear with him at an event at his Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month, his close person said.

Professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, now 71, spoke at the Republican nominating convention in Milwaukee this summer and plans to attend the inauguration, according to a Real spokesperson American Beer whose motto is One Nation, Under Beer, an adult beverage company founded by Hogan. .

Singer Lee Greenwood will also be there and, if asked, will also perform, his spokesperson said. Greenwood wrote the song that became a Trump campaign anthem: God Bless the USA.

Biden and his wife, Jill, will also appear on the inaugural stage. It's unclear whether Hillary Clinton plans to be there. A spokesperson for Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 race, declined to comment.

One variable beyond Trump's control is the size of the crowd that will gather on the National Mall to watch the ceremony.

It matters to him. A lot.

Its latest inauguration sparked a long back-and-forth over how many people came to watch. Photos show Barack Obama drew more people to his swearing-in in 2009. Always tuned in to audiences, Trump balked at suggesting Obama drew the biggest crowd.

His White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, wrote in his memoir that Trump called him the next morning to tell him about a television report he had seen comparing the two hearings eight years apart .

The president was clear: this problem had to be resolved now, Spicer wrote. That sparked a contentious exchange in the White House press briefing room over what seemed a commonplace during the first full day of a new presidency: the size of the crowd.

The inaugural ceremony will be chaired by Kelly Loeffler, former U.S. senator from Georgia, and Steven Witkoff, real estate investor.

One test will be their management of the private donations that are pouring in.

In 2017, Trump's inaugural committee recorded a $25,000 donation from someone named Katherine Johnson, listing the address of NASA headquarters.

It seemed to be a reference to the famous space agency mathematician, but Katherine Johnson, celebrated in a 2016 film, was 90 at the time (she died in 2020 at age 101). She no longer worked at NASA and, according to her family, had made no such donations to Trump.

What the transition team will hopefully learn from this experience is that you actually have to keep accurate records of where you got the money for the inauguration, Ciara Torres said -Spelliscy, professor at Stetson University Law School and author of the book Corporatocracy. .

In 2022, the attorney general of Washington, D.C., announced a settlement in which Trump's inaugural committee and the Trump Organization paid a total of $750,000 to resolve a case stemming from inauguration expenses.

Attorney General Karl Racine had alleged that the inauguration committee improperly overpaid for events held at what was then the Trump International Hotel in Washington. (As part of the settlement, the defendants disputed the allegations and denied any wrongdoing.)

No one is above the law, not even a president, Racine declared at the time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/inauguration-trump-protests-acceptance-rcna181388 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos