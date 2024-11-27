After Mary Jane and Bali Nine, Indonesia plans to repatriate detainee Serge Areski Atlaoui to France





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Yusril Ihza Mahendra confirmed that the French government has submitted a request to transfer a prisoner to a death row inmate. Serge Areski Atlaoui. Yusril said that French government had filed his request some time ago. “'E a request for the transfer to France of Mr. Serge Atlaoui' they told me,” said Yusril Tempo when contacted on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.'Request for transfer of Mr. Serge Atlaoui to France » is the translated extract from the French government's request to Indonesia. The former secretary of state during the administration of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono explained that the prisoner transfer policy for French nationals is similar to the deal for Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso. “The conditions we offer to the Philippines and Australia apply equally to French nationals,” Yusril said. Serge Areski Atlaoui is a French national who was arrested at a drug factory in Cikande, Tangerang, in 2005. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Tangerang District Court and upheld by the High Court. However, Atlaoui's appeal to the Supreme Court was rejected and Atlaoui was sentenced to death. His clemency appeal was also rejected by President Joko Widodo in December 2014. Atlaoui's execution was postponed in late April 2015, after he took President Joko Widodo to court over the rejection of his pardon. Before that, Yusril mentioned that three countries had submitted requests for prisoner transfers for their nationals. Yusril stressed that this policy is not granted only to Philippine death row inmates Mary Jane Veloso. “Not specific to Mary Jane. So it's three countries that are requesting it, the Philippines, Australia and France,” Yusril told Tempo by telephone on Thursday November 21, 2024. Along with Australia, the government plans to repatriate a drug convict known as Bali New. In addition to the Philippine Minister of Justice, Jesus Crispin Remulla, who has already submitted a transfer request for Marie-Jeannethe French Minister of Justice also sent a letter to request the same thing for their national. Meanwhile, the Australian Prime Minister discussed this issue with President Prabowo Subianto at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Peru some time ago. “We proceed with the same mechanism, which is called transfer of prisoners” said Yusril. He also explained that the transfer of prisoner policy is different from prisoner exchange. Under prisoner transfer policies, the government returns a convict to their country of origin to serve the remainder of their sentence, in accordance with court orders. “In exchange, what we call prisoner exchangeexchange of convicts,” Yusril said. Yusril stressed that this agreement is mutual. “This means that if Indonesia later requests that an Indonesian convict be sentenced in its country, it must also consider sending or transferring that convict to Indonesia,” Yusril said. This diplomatic approach is considered to offer good reciprocity for the country. “There is a kind of reciprocal honoraryso it’s fair for all parties,” Yusril said. Editor's Choice: Prabowo government plans to draft law on transfer of foreign prisoners Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

