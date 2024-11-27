“Trkiye Axis” reveals new foreign policy





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan visited various countries on different continents last month to attend the summits of six regional and global international organizations. Erdoan participated in the BRICS summit in Russia, the 11th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Kyrgyzstan, the summit of the European Political Community (CEC) in Hungary, the extraordinary joint summit of the Organization of Islamic States. Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League in Saudi Arabia, the World Leaders' Summit on Climate of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Azerbaijan and the G20 Leaders' Summit organized under the theme of Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet in Brazil. All these visits are significant indications of the current direction of Turkish foreign policy, which is based on the diversification of its foreign policy and the creation of the “Trkiye Axis”. These visits show that there are several important contexts in which Trkiye improves its role in international organizations and its relations with other countries. Trkiye strives to contribute to the resolution of global issues such as climate change, reform of the United Nations system and economic disparities. Ankara shows great interest in solving global problems. For example, Erdoan delivered effective speeches at the United Nations General Assembly and highlighted his keen interest in solving global problems over the past decade. Trkiye called for reform of the United Nations system to contribute more effectively to international peace and stability. Likewise, Trkiye launched the zero waste project which later reached a global scale. Trkiye tried to improve the idea of ​​regionalism. As part of Trkiye's Axis policies and the “Century of Trkiye”, a grand strategy recently developed by the current Erdoan government, Trkiye has attempted to improve regional cooperation with different sets of states. The project has three main layers, namely its immediate neighbors, the Turkish world and Muslim countries. Trkiye strives to increase cooperation with countries in adjacent regions. It wishes to increase its level of integration with the Turkish world. Likewise, Trkiye is careful not to alienate himself but to emphasize his common ties with Muslim countries. Trkiye has benefited from international and multinational platforms to develop its bilateral relations. On the one hand, Erdoan meets with the leaders of different countries, who also participate in the multinational platforms mentioned above, to improve relations between Turkey and these countries. On the other hand, since the Al-Aqsa floods on October 7, Erdoan has used all international platforms to mobilize global public opinion against the ongoing genocide. Considering that almost all Western states justify and most non-Western countries remain indifferent to Israeli atrocities, Trkiye, under the leadership of Erdoan, is one of the few countries trying to end Israeli aggression against populations of the region. During these international forums, Erdoan finds the opportunity to show world public opinion the brutality of Israel. To make a general conclusion, it becomes clear that all these visits contribute to Trkiyes' goal of increasing its strategic autonomy, which it initiated almost ten years ago. They increased Trkiyes' effectiveness within international organizations and multinational platforms, and therefore its role in international politics. In other words, by participating in these summits, Erdoan played a vital role in improving the effectiveness of Trkiyes. Furthermore, by participating in these different regional and global platforms, Erdoan consolidates the diverse perspective of his country's foreign policy.

