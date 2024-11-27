Donald Trump chooses Kevin Hassett to lead the National Economic Council





Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers Kevin Hassett speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2018.

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Kevin Hassett to lead the National Economic Council, a role that puts him at the center of the administration's policy discussions, from trade to taxes to deregulation.

The move brings Trump closer to strengthening his economic team, with the U.S. trade representative the last of the key positions remaining.

Trump made the announcement in an article on Truth Social.

Trump also named attorney Jamieson Greer as U.S. Trade Representative on Tuesday.

During Trump's first administration, Hassett served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers for two years, supporting the Republican's corporate tax cuts and defending Trump's punitive tariffs.

Hassett, 62, also worked with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner on immigration and supported an initiative to end sanctions waivers for countries that buy Iranian oil.

The appointment comes as Trump renewed his promise to raise tariffs by another 10% on all Chinese products entering the United States and impose 25% tariffs on all products from Mexico and Canada. Such a move would end a regional free trade agreement.

Trump is expected to be inaugurated as the next president of the United States on January 20. He cited illegal immigration and the illicit drug trade as reasons for the tariffs.

Hassett previously served as a fiscal policy specialist at the conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute before Trump appointed him to the White House post in 2017.

Late last week, Trump announced his intention to nominate Scott Bessent, founder of hedge fund Key Square Group and veteran market professional, as Treasury secretary.

