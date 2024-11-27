Crypto Industry Helps Donald Trump Pick SEC Chairman





In July, at a Bitcoin conference in Nashville, Tennessee, Trump pledged to fire Gensler if he was re-elected, drawing perhaps the loudest applause of the evening. “I will appoint an SEC chairman who will build the future, not block it,” Trump said.

Last week, Gensler announced that he would resign from his position on January 20, the day of Trump's inauguration. Representatives from the industry in which Gensler became so maligned are now helping to choose his successor, sources told WIRED.

The promise of an SEC overhaul was one of several promises made to the crypto industry by Trump during the election campaign. At the Nashville conference, he pledged to solidify the United States as a leading Bitcoin mining power, create a national Bitcoin stockpile, and establish a framework for stablecoin businesses, singing the anthem of cryptography.

In June, Trump hosted crypto mining industry executives at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort. We had a very long and in-depth discussion with him and he was very interested. He was very engaging and asked great questions, said Brian Morgenstern, head of public policy at Bitcoin mining company Riot Platforms and a former official in the first Trump administration, who was in attendance.

Trump has even started dabbling in crypto himself. Over the summer, his campaign began accepting crypto donations and his sons launched their own crypto platform, World Liberty Financial, which he helped promote. Last Thursday, The New York Times reported that Trump's social media company, Truth Social, had filed a trademark application for what was described as a crypto payments service called TruthFi.

Figures allied with the crypto industry have already been named to Trump's cabinet. His pick for Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, runs financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, which manages the assets of Tether, the operator of the world's largest stablecoin. Likewise, Vice President-elect JD Vance, Department of Health and Human Services secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and co-leader of the new Department of Government Effectiveness Vivek Ramaswamy all expressed pro-crypto opinions.

Based on what I've heard in private conversations, my view is that the new administration takes its pro-bitcoin and crypto campaign promises very seriously and intends to conduct a thorough evaluation of options optimization. [appointments to regulatory positions] as best they can, says Christopher Calicott, managing director at bitcoin-focused venture capital firm Trammell Venture Partners.

The price of bitcoin has reached record highs, just below $100,000 per coin, since Trump was re-elected earlier this month.

The entire sector will have much better prospects on several different fronts, Morgenstern believes. We have no reason to doubt President Trump.

