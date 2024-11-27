Pakistan launches midnight crackdown on Imran Khan supporters after deadly clashes | World News





Pakistani security forces launched a crackdown Tuesday night, arresting several protesters from former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party during a sit-in in Islamabad demanding his release. This operation comes two days after violent clashes which left six dead.

Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party throw stones at police during clashes in Islamabad (AP)

Defying the curfew and government warnings, thousands of Imran Khan's supporters broke through barriers in Islamabad's high security zone, clashing with security forces.

Protesters faced tear gas, gunfire and mass arrests in the latest escalation.

Tension in Islamabad has been rising since Sunday, when Imran Khan's supporters began a long march from the northwest to demand his release.

Imran Khan, imprisoned for more than a year, faces more than 150 criminal charges, which his party says are politically motivated.

The protest was led by Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, but she fled as police pushed back protesters. Hundreds of Khans' supporters have been arrested during the ongoing nighttime operation, and authorities are also seeking to arrest Bibi.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the red zone, which houses government buildings and embassies, as well as surrounding areas, had been emptied. Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leaders also fled the protest site.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pakistani army took control of D-Chowk, a large square in the red zone, where visiting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was staying.

Authorities have struggled to contain violence linked to ongoing protests. Six people, including four members of the security forces, were killed when a vehicle hit them on Tuesday night. A police officer also died in another incident.

On Tuesday afternoon, new waves of demonstrators reached their destination in the red zone without opposition. Many protesters carried Khan's party flags to show their support.

Naqvi said Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or PTI had rejected the government's offer to hold the rally on the outskirts of the city.

The government insists only the courts can order Khan's release, after he is removed from office in 2022 via a vote of no confidence in Parliament.

To control the unrest, police have arrested more than 4,000 Khan supporters since Friday and imposed suspensions of mobile and internet services in several areas, while messaging platforms in the capital face severe disruption.

