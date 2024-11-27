Breaking with norms, Trump signs transition memorandum with Biden White House | Donald Trump News





U.S. President-elect Trump has sidestepped agreements that would require disclosure of donors and scrutiny of government choices.

The transition team of United States President-elect Donald Trump has signed a memorandum of understanding with the outgoing administration of Joe Biden, to restart preparations for his second term in the White House.

But Tuesday's memorandum notably circumvented an ethics agreement that would have required Trump to be transparent about who could finance his transition effort.

He also sidestepped the issue of background checks on Trump's nominees for high-level government positions, another area where the president-elect has broken political norms.

Still, in a statement Tuesday, Trump's new chief of staff, Susie Wiles, called the memorandum a step forward.

This commitment allows Cabinet nominees to begin essential preparations, including deploying landing teams to every department and agency, and complete the orderly transition of power, she wrote.

The memorandum clears the way for Biden administration officials to hold briefings and coordinate with their Trump counterparts, ahead of the president-elect's inauguration on January 20.

The two sides will exchange information on government operations and current projects, to ensure that the Trump team does not arrive without being ready to lead.

A smooth transition is essential to the safety and security of the American people, who rely on their leaders to be responsible and prepared, White House spokesperson Saloni Sharma told reporters.

However, Tuesday's memorandum does not cover all the typical agreements signed by a new administration.

One such agreement is signed with the Department of Justice, to authorize background checks on government officials through the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Another example is the General Services Administration (GSA), an independent agency that supports the efficient operation of the federal government.

As outlined in the Presidential Transition Act, the GSA allows presidents-elect to receive donations for their transition to the White House, but those donations must be less than $5,000 and the donor must be publicly named.

Without signing the GSA deal, Trump is unlikely to have access to the $7.2 million set aside for presidential transition teams.

Normally, major party candidates must sign the GSA agreement on October 1 of the presidential election year, well before the November vote takes place.

But Trump has so far refused. Instead, Tuesday's memorandum establishes that Trump and his team are required to publish their own ethics plan and adhere to it.

Among the stipulations were that members of the Trump team would avoid conflicts of interest and protect nonpublic information.

Usually, FBI authorization is required to access classified documents. But Tuesday's memo also indicates that Trump could avoid that process as well.

In his statement, Wiles framed Trump's avoidance of GSA and Justice Department agreements as a way to avoid taxpayer funding of transition-related costs.

She celebrated the Trump transition teams' decision as a symbol of autonomy and organizational self-sufficiency.

The transition already incorporates security and information protection measures, which means we will not need additional government and bureaucratic oversight, she wrote.

Sharma, the White House spokeswoman, said the Biden administration disagreed with the decision to abandon some of the usual protocols. But Sharma indicated that Biden officials would move forward, to avoid further delays in the transition process.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/27/breaking-norms-trump-signs-transition-memorandum-with-biden-white-house The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos