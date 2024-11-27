Islamabad violence: Pakistan launches midnight raid to eliminate Imran Khan supporters after 6 die in do-or-die protest





Violence in Islamabad: Pakistani security forces launched a midnight operation on Tuesday to disperse thousands of supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had gathered in Islamabad to demand his release. Protesters had earlier broken through barricades and entered the high-security red zone, provoking clashes with authorities involving tear gas, gunfire and mass arrests.

Protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, demanding the release of its leader Imran Khan, took a violent turn on Tuesday, leading to the death of four security personnel and two PTI supporters, Dawn reported.

Read also | Pro-Imran Khan protests in Pakistan take deadly turn; 5 dead, dozens injured

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the liberation of the red zone, which houses government buildings and embassies, after hours of clashes. The area remains under high security, with the army controlling D-Chowk, where Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko currently resides.

PTI call for protest and violent clashes

Tensions in Islamabad have been simmering since Sunday, when supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party began a long march from the northwest to demand the leader's release.

The Tehreek-e-Insaaf rally entered Islamabad on Tuesday under the leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, marking the start of a major 'do or die' protest for the release from prison of the founder of the PTI and Prime Minister of the country, Imran Khan. , ARY News reported.

Read also | Pakistan army must shoot on sight as protests turn deadly

Imran Khan, imprisoned for over a year, faces more than 150 criminal charges, which PTI says are politically motivated.

Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife, led the protests but fled when security forces intervened. Protesters, some of whom vowed to stay until Khan was released, clashed violently with police. If they fire bullets again, we will respond with bullets, warned Shahzor Ali, a PTI supporter.

Read also | Former Pakiatan PM Imran Khan to run for Oxford University chancellor

The violence surrounding the demonstrations left several people dead. Six people, including four members of the security forces, died when a vehicle rammed into the crowd, while a police officer was killed in another incident.

Pakistani government cracks down on Imran Khan's PTI

Authorities have arrested more than 4,000 PTI supporters since Friday and suspended mobile and internet services in parts of the country. Platforms like WhatsApp, crucial to the PTI's communications strategy, have been severely disrupted, while access to X (formerly Twitter) has been blocked, even via VPNs.

The repression extends beyond arrests. Last week, a court banned public gatherings in Islamabad, and shipping containers now block major roads leading to the capital, disrupting travel. Educational institutions remain closed amid the chaos.

Read also | Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will lead the show of power in Islamabad todayThe economic consequences of the political crisis in Pakistan

Political unrest has worsened Pakistan's economic woes. The Pakistan Stock Exchange lost more than $1.7 billion on Tuesday, reflecting investor unease. Growing political tensions are devastating for an already fragile economy, said economist Mohammed Sohail of Topline Securities.

Challenge to Imran Khan-led PTI amid growing tensions

Despite government warnings, protesters reached the red zone on Tuesday, waving PTI flags and chanting slogans. Naqvi said Khan's party had rejected an offer to hold a rally on the outskirts of the city.

Read also | Islamabad tense as Imran Khan's party vows to hold rally after govt suspends NOC

Information Minister Atta Tarar accused Bushra Bibi of inciting unrest, saying: “She wants the bodies to fall to the ground. She wants blood. Tarar stressed that the release of Imran Khan could only be ordered through the courts, and not through protests.

Pakistan: a nation divided

As Pakistan grapples with growing unrest, the divide between the government and PTI supporters is widening. The government has struggled to contain the violence, while protesters remain determined to secure their leader's release, highlighting the volatile intersection of political and public discontent.

Get all the latest business news, events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

MoreLessBusiness NewsNewsWorldViolence in Islamabad: Pakistan launches midnight raid to eliminate Imran Khan supporters after 6 die in 'do or die' protest

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/pakistan-deploys-midnight-operation-to-remove-imran-khan-supporters-from-islamabad-pti-police-were-killed-in-clashes-11732670844961.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos