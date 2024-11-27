The winner of the regional elections must not be arrogant, the loser must be able to accept it

As a manifestation of the commitment of Harian Kompas (Kompas.id) to defend democracy, we can freely access this article, prepared on the basis of an independent investigation and in-depth journalistic coverage, for one day, for your information.

SURAKARTA, KOMPAS The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo exercised his right to vote in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections in Surakarta City, Central Java, Wednesday (11/27/2024). After the vote, Jokowi advised the winning candidate not to be arrogant, while the losing candidate was asked to accept it.

Jokowi and his wife, Ms. Iriana, voted at Polling Station (TPS) 12, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Surakarta, around 10:00 WIB. The polling station is located at SD Negeri Sumber 3, not far from Jokowi's private residence.

In the simultaneous regional elections in Surakarta, voters voted for the Central Java regional elections and the Surakarta city regional elections. There are two pairs of candidates each competing in the regional elections.

After the vote, Jokowi said that in general he saw the simultaneous regional elections taking place calmly and in good conditions. Citizens exercise their right to elect governors-vice-governors, regents-deputy regents and mayors-deputy mayors.

KOMPAS/M FINAL DAENG The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, arrived at TPS 12, Sumber Village, Surakarta City, Central Java, to vote in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections, Wednesday (11/27/2024).

Jokowi also said that after the votes are counted, whoever wins should not be proud or arrogant. Likewise, losing candidates can accept the results of regional elections. “Because sovereignty is in the hands of the people,” Jokowi said.

Previously, Monday (11/25/2024), as reported Kompas.idA number of kiai from Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) met with Jokowi at his residence in Surakarta. The meeting lasted approximately 30 minutes.

Among the kiai who participated in the meeting were, among others, the General Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) as well as the Vice Kings Aam of the Board of Directors of the Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), KH Anwar Iskandar, PBNU Katib Aam Said Asrori. , and Rois Syuriah from Central Java NU Regional Administrator KH Ubaidillah Shodaqoh.

Besides them, a number of boarding school administrators (ponpes) from Central Java were also present. These figures, among others, are KH Mahfudz Hamid (Purworejo Islamic Boarding School), KH Fatkhurrohman (Semarang Islamic Boarding School), KH Wahib Mahfud (Kebumen Islamic Boarding School) and KH Izzudin Abdurrahman (Magelang Islamic Boarding School).

KOMPAS/M FINAL DAENG The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, makes a statement to reporters after distributing voting rights in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections in Surakarta City, Central Java, Wednesday (11/27/2024 ).

After the meeting, Ubaidillah said the main purpose of his visit was to stay in touch. According to him, discussions could be freer if the meeting was held at Jokowi's private residence. They also feel freer to ask for help. The situation is different from when Jokowi was still president.

Pak Jokowi must emphasize his role as a public figure. He still wants this election to remain democratic, comfortable and peaceful, Ubaidillah said regarding the request made by the kiai to Jokowi.

Ubaidillah conveyed this message to Jokowi not without foundation. His party considers Jokowi an influential national figure.

He hopes that the influence of this figure can help ensure that the regional elections take place safely and smoothly. All this must be done so that society remains peaceful and development proceeds as smoothly as possible.