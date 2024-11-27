Don't win, don't be arrogant, those who lose must accept it





Wednesday November 27, 2024 – 11:56 WIB

Alone, LIVE7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) uses his voting rights at Polling Place (TPS) 012 Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java, Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Read also: Dharma Pongrekun admits it's his first time voting: he's a bit stupid because he doesn't know how Observations in Solo, Jokowi voted in Pikada Central Java and Solo City at TPS 12 Sumber Village with Iriana Jokowi and accompanied by his grandson Jan Ethes. Jokowi arrived at the polling station located at SDN Sumber 3 Surakarta around 10:00 WIB. Jokowi-Iriana, wearing white shirts together, welcomed residents and KPPS officers to TPS 012 Sumber. Jokowi-Iriana were seen queuing to enter the voting booth. Read also: Voting accompanied by Arumi Bachsin, Emil Dardak admits that he has surrendered and is calmer  Jokowi voted at TPS 12 Sumber, Solo City After the vote, Jokowi said that today the majority of Indonesian people exercised their right to vote in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. He assessed that the 2024 simultaneous regional elections were going well. Read also: Cawagub Hasan Basri did not vote for Edy Rahmayadi's North Sumatra governorship election: he still has a Jakarta ID card “Yes, today all of us Indonesians use our right to vote to elect governors and vice-governors, elect regents and vice-regents, and elect mayors and deputy mayors. And in general I see that everything is calm and good,” Jokowi said. The former mayor of Solo called on the population to accept whatever the results of these regional elections. “Yes, after calculating who will win, do not be proud of the winner, the loser can also accept it, because sovereignty is in the hands of the people,” he said. It is known that TPS 012 is located at SDN Sumber 3 Surakarta. There were 515 voters on the final electoral list (DPT) at TPS, including Jokowi and Iriana Jokowi. Bogor mayoral candidate Atang Trisnanto prayerfully leads his father to the polling station Atang walked to the polling station which was 200 meters away. Atang was accompanied by his wife and children, accompanied by his father, 76-year-old Supeno Efendi. VIVA.co.id November 27, 2024

