After voting in regional elections, Jokowi reminded winners not to be arrogant





Jokowi voted in TPS 12 Sumber Solo. Metrotvnews.com/Triawati

Solo: 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo vote for the 2024 regional elections at TPS 012 Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo, Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Jokowi and Iriana Jokowi were seen accompanied by their grandson Jan Ethes. Interviewed after the vote, Jokowi appreciated that the vote went well. “Yes, today all of us, the Indonesian people, exercised our right to vote to elect the governor, deputy governor, elect the regent, deputy regent, elect the mayor and deputy mayor. And in general, I see everything in calm and good humor. state,” he told Solo, Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Jokowi called on the public to remain calm after the vote. Especially for the candidate pairs, Jokowi called on the winners not to be arrogant. “Yes, after the count, whoever wins should not be arrogant, the loser should also accept it because sovereignty is in the hands of the people,” he explained. Jokowi arrived at TPS 12 Sumber with his wife, Iriana Jokowi, around 10:00 WIB. Jokowi invited his grandson, Jan Ethes Srinarendra. Upon arrival at the polling station located at SD Negeri (SDN) 3 Sumber Solo, the two immediately handed over the invitation to vote to the head of the Voting Organization Group (KPPS) of the registration department. Jokowi and Iriana immediately entered the waiting room and… Soon each of them voted in one of the existing voting booths.

