Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Trkiye





Speaking at the 7th Religious Council, President Erdoan said: The veiled and insidious enemy attacking Muslims and Islamic values ​​globally has caused far more impact and damage than in Gaza. This veiled and insidious enemy uses all means and methods, but above all, he wages his war through the media and recently social networks. As the digital world destroys all values ​​globally, it directly targets Muslims, especially the Ahl al-Sunnah creed. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan delivered a speech at the 7th Religious Council in Ankara. Stressing that Muslims' connection with their spiritual roots disrupts the civilized world and that Muslims have been attacked not only physically but also spiritually and intellectually for centuries in order to wear down and cut this spiritual root, President Erdoan stressed that these Attacks gained great momentum in the last century and have almost reached their peak in recent years. Noting that the Mongol invasion in the 13th century ravaged the Islamic world but failed to destroy the essence and spirit of Islam, President Erdoan said: In the 20th century, attacks on Islamic lands , especially against the Ottoman Empire, weakened, weakened and even tore Muslims, however, could not extinguish the light of Islam. Today there is a very intense, very complete, more planned and insidious attack against this light, this shine, our faith, our values, that is to say our codes which make us what we are, our spirit and our essence. WE MUST REALIZE THAT THE DIGITAL REALM IS NOT JUST A CAPITALIST ENTERTAINMENT TOOL Those who are trying to exterminate Muslims by massacring them in Palestine, Gaza, Lebanon and other Islamic countries are obvious. However, the veiled and insidious enemy attacking Muslims and Islamic values ​​on a global scale has caused far more impact and damage than in Gaza. This veiled and insidious enemy uses all means and methods, but above all, he wages his war through the media and recently social networks. As the digital world destroys all values ​​globally, it directly targets Muslims, especially the Ahl al-Sunnah creed. Today, children are more exposed to education and digital media education than to education and education from their parents, families, teachers, and neighborhoods. We must realize that the digital domain is not just a capitalist tool aimed solely at making money or entertainment. We see that those who manage and spread digital techno-culture earn a lot of money on the one hand and on the other hand impose their own ideas, beliefs and lifestyles on new generations, President Erdoan said. Source: Presidency of the Republic of Trkiye

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iletisim.gov.tr/english/haberler/detay/the-digital-world-is-directly-targeting-muslims-while-also-destroying-all-values-on-a-global-scale The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

