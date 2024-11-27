Masayoshi Son Narendra Modi: SoftBank's Masayoshi Son to meet PM Modi, portfolio executives visiting India





SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday as part of his ongoing visit to India. The meeting highlights SoftBank's continued focus on India, a crucial market for the Japanese investor. The son also met Trusted Industries President Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai on Tuesday. He is expected to meet several Indian entrepreneurs from SoftBanks portfolio in the national capital. Son last visited India in March 2023 to attend the wedding of Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal, where he also met some founders and CEOs of Indian portfolios. Sons' visit coincides with strong results from SoftBank, where Indian IPOs have boosted its results. SoftBank reported a profit of nearly $8 billion for the July-September quarter, the highest in more than two years, thanks to successful IPOs of Indian holding companies FirstCry and Ola Electric. Swiggy also listed on the stock exchange in a $1.3 billion IPO with a better-than-expected debut. SoftBank owns less than 8% in Swiggy and did not sell any shares in the public offering. Holding companies like OfBusiness are expected to go public next year.

Earlier this month, Rajeev Misra, SoftBank's top dealmaker, has resigned of his leadership roles within the flagship investment vehicles of Japanese funds. Alex Clavel takes over as CEO of SoftBank Investment Advisers (SBIA) and SoftBank Global Advisers (SBGA) following Misras' departure. Discover the stories that interest you In an interview with ET on October 22Clavel said India is among SoftBank's best-performing markets following a wave of portfolio company IPOs. India is the most successful IPO market in the world in 2024, he said, adding that other markets, including the United States, have not seen as many IPOs in stock market, even outside the technology sector.

