Hours after deadly clashes and repression, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party calls off protests in Islamabad | Pakistan News





Amid political unrest created by protests by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced the cancellation of Islamabad's high-stakes sit-in protest for the time being following government repression.

A day of clashes between security forces and protesters in Islamabad's red zone led PTI leaders to decide to withdraw and call off the movement. When the protesters moved towards the barricaded D-Chowk on Tuesday evening, security personnel fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.

The move by the PTI, led by Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, came as Ali reportedly asked the protesters to go home, have dinner and come back tomorrow, Dawn reported.



PTI November 26, 2024

The party, on its official X account, posted the update regarding the cancellation of the protest. He said that given the government's brutality and the government's plan to turn the capital into a slaughterhouse for unarmed citizens, [we] announce the suspension for the moment of the peaceful demonstration.

The PTI in the message also urged Pakistan's Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to take notice of the alleged brutal killing of a martyr. [party] workers and order legal action against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Meanwhile, an emergency press conference was called on Wednesday by Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, CM Gandapur and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan.

The PTI also claimed that eight of its workers were killed, although police said six people, including four members of the paramilitary forces, died during the protest.

