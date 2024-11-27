Israel calls on Turkey to help broker Hamas hostage deal





Despite repeated denials from senior Israeli officials and the White House, US President Joe Biden mentioned in his speech on Tuesday regarding the ceasefire in Lebanon that “in the coming days, the United States will make another push with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.” 1 View the gallery Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: Haim Goldberg/Flash90 REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas, Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP) In the midst of these discussions, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar makes secret visit to Türkiye about 10 days ago. A senior Israeli official clarified that Turkey would not act as a mediator in the hostage deal but could put pressure on Hamas, especially since some of its leaders recently moved from Qatar to Istanbul. A White House official also denied Turkey's direct involvement in Gaza. “I think President Biden was referring to the fact that some of the parties involved are currently in Türkiye, which highlighted that,” according to the official. “This does not mean that Turkey is playing a mediating or negotiating role. That said, we will spare no effort to try to make progress.” Erdogan, who claimed that Turkey had severed diplomatic relations with Israel two weeks ago without Jerusalem being officially informed, boasted of having prevented the Herzogs plane from crossing Turkish airspace . “Turkey is determined to demonstrate its position on several issues and we will do so,” he said. Since the start of the war, Erdogan has frequently criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli policy in Gaza, following the October 7 massacre and the start of the war. Turkish MPs call for the death of Israel About a month after the start of the war, Erdogan declared that “Israel is a terrorist state that is committing genocide in Gaza” and claimed that “Hamas is a party that won the elections in Palestine”, even though the Gaza's last elections were held in 2006, and Hamas took control of the territory in 2007 after clashes with Fatah. In April, during a Turkish parliamentary session amid the ongoing war, chants of “Death to Israel” were heard from the podium as Erdogan praised Hamas and, in an unprecedented statement, accused Israel has orchestrated coup attempts in Turkey in recent decades. “Hamas is a resistance movement, not a terrorist organization. Israel? It has surpassed Hitler,” he said. Erdogan's rhetoric has continued in recent months. In September, he called on Muslim nations around the world to unite against what he called Israel's “expansionist threat” in the Middle East, alleging that Israel seeks to conquer states in the region. “Israel will not stop in Gaza. After taking Ramallah, it will target the lands of Syria and Lebanon,” Erdogan asserted, further asserting that Israel could even aim to occupy Turkey. “They will set their sights on our homeland, between the Tigris and the Euphrates. This is why we say, 'Hamas resists in the name of Muslims.' This is why we say, 'Hamas is not only defending Gaza, but also Islamic lands, including Turkey,” he said.

