Pakistani government's midnight crackdown ends Imran Khan's party protests in Islamabad





Pakistani army soldiers stand guard over a shipping container used to block the road leading to Parliament, to prevent an anti-government protest rally by supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek party -e-Insaf (PTI) demanding the release of Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 26, 2024 | Photo credit: Reuters

A midnight crackdown by security personnel forced supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to evacuate D-Chowk and the capital's adjacent main business district, effectively ending their protest, which his party described Wednesday November 27, 2024 as a “protest”. massacre under the fascist military regime. Police sources said around 450 protesters were arrested in the crackdown and more arrests were expected, while Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said it was a violent attack on protesters by security forces firing live ammunition with the intention of killing as many people as possible. possible.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, PTI supporters fought off law enforcers and managed to reach D-Chowk for a sit-in until their leader said otherwise as part of their protest march to Islamabad which started on Sunday. The clash between supporters and police killed six members of the security forces and injured dozens of others.

Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, who led the march to Islamabad from Peshawar with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, announced that the protesters would not leave until Imran Khan, who had made the final appeal to demonstrate, would not have been released from prison. even as security personnel continued their efforts to remove them from the area.

Video footage showed Khan's supporters facing tear gas and climbing onto shipping containers placed on roads leading to D-Chowk, which is located near several important government buildings: the presidency, the prime minister's office, Parliament and the Supreme Court.

Around midnight, police and Rangers launched an operation to clear the Blue Zone commercial area, forcing the protesters to move away along with Bibi and Gandapur.

Police sources said around 450 protesters were arrested during the crackdown and more arrests were expected after the demonstration ended.

Special teams have been formed to arrest PTI leaders, the sources added.

Later addressing a press conference at D-Chowk, Home Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that Gandapur and Bushra Bibi had escaped.

They fled before you, not one, not two, not three, but thousands of people, he said. He added that it was a priority to restore roads closed to traffic in the capital. He also announced that schools would reopen on Thursday.

Mobile and Internet services will be restored in the morning. You will find all the roads operational in the morning, he said, adding that the administration would try to remove all the containers in the morning.

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said in an article on X that Gandapur and Bibi were safe, according to information he received from sources he did not disclose.

Geo News, however, reported that Bibi and Gandapur reached Peshawar, while the party ended its protest.

Information Minister Atta Tarar also told a press conference that Gandapur and Bibi had fled. Unfortunately, I must say that it was not a final call but a mistake, he said mockingly referring to Khan's last call for protest.

You won't believe how far away they got from here. They abandoned their cars, their sandals and some even their clothes here, he said.

He claimed documents had also been discovered detailing a plan to enter the red zone to attack Parliament and government property, and target state officials.

Tarar said the entire road at D-Chowk was cleared and the roads were also being reopened.

The PTI, in response to the crackdown, accused the government of resorting to violence and killing hundreds of its workers.

A massacre occurred in Pakistan at the hands of security forces under the brutal and fascist military regime led by the Shehbaz-Zardari-Asim alliance. The nation is drowning in blood, he said in an article on Major of the Army (COAS).

The party said the armed security forces launched a violent attack on the PTI protesters, firing live ammunition with the intention of killing as many people as possible.

With hundreds dead and countless injured, interior ministers threaten to kill, then the declaration of victory over the massacred innocents is sufficient proof of the regime's inhumanity.

The world must condemn this atrocity and the erosion of democracy and humanity in Pakistan. The international community must take a firm stance against this brutal repression, the party said.

The 72-year-old former prime minister, imprisoned since August last year, on November 13 issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on November 24, denouncing what he called a stolen mandate , the unjust arrests of people and the adoption of the 26th Amendment, which he said strengthened a dictatorial regime.

Published – November 27, 2024 at 10:24 am IST

