Prabowo's pick for Jakarta governor lags behind opposition's





(November 27): Prabowo Subiantos' favored candidate lags behind the opposition in Jakarta's gubernatorial election, a blow for Indonesia's new president just a month after taking office. Unofficial tallies showed opposition candidate, former cabinet secretary Pramono Anung, leading with 48 to 50 percent of the vote, followed by Prabowos' choice, former West Java governor Ridwan Kamil, with 39 to 41%. The two men are fighting for control of a metropolis which represents a fifth of the country's economic production. Whoever wins will face a series of challenges, including traffic jams, pollution and the fact that the city of more than 11 million people is sinking. The new governor could even preside over a defining moment in Jakarta's history, when it relinquishes its duties as the seat of Indonesia's government for a new city being built in the rainforests of Borneo, more than 1,200 km (750 miles). The role is a true career-maker in Indonesia, a springboard to becoming president of the archipelago that spans three time zones and more than 17,000 islands. The Jakarta poll was the most important local election held in 37 provinces in Indonesia. It was also one of the first opportunities for voters to express their level of support for Prabowo after he became Indonesia's eighth president in late October following a landslide victory in February's election. Prabowo, allied with his predecessor Joko Widodo, is seeking to further consolidate his power after forming a coalition government that controls around 80% of seats in the national parliament. Every election has a winner and a loser, so we must work together, Prabowo said during Wednesday's vote. Winners must be leaders for all, losers must work together. The former general set ambitious goals ranging from achieving 8% annual growth over the next few years to implementing a $30 billion free lunch program for schoolchildren. Control of the island of Java, of which Jakarta is the largest city, is the key to the success of these policies since more than half of the country's population lives there. Staff distribute lunch boxes to students during a trial of the free lunch program at a Jakarta school in September. Prabowo Subianto has set ambitious goals ranging from achieving 8% annual growth over the next few years to implementing a $30 billion free lunch program for schoolchildren. (Photo by Bloomberg) If Prabowos' candidates lose in Jakarta and Central Java, investors may sell Indonesian stocks, according to Lionel Priyadi, a macro strategist at Mega Capital Indonesia, a Jakarta-based brokerage. Failures could make the implementation of Prabowos programs more complicated due to stronger political resistance, Priyadi said. Foreign investors withdrew about $1.5 billion from Indonesian stock and bond markets after Donald Trump won the U.S. election on a campaign that included a promise to impose across-the-board tariffs. The rupiah has fallen about 1.5% against the dollar this month, while the benchmark Jakarta Composite Index has lost about 4%. Prabowo's predecessor Widodo, better known as Jokowi, served as governor of Jakarta for two years before becoming president in 2014. Jokowi then sought to move the capital to Borneo and rename it Nusantara, as part of his legacy and to redistribute wealth across the sprawling archipelago. But the multi-billion dollar project remains a work in progress, with most transport links and buildings far from complete. Prabowo pledged to complete the project, saying he wants key facilities in Nusantara to be completed within the next four years. In recent weeks, candidates for the post of governor of Jakarta have presented their vision of the megacity which remains an economic power in Southeast Asia. Prabowos' candidate, Ridwan, has promised to cut red tape to attract investors, build a Disneyland off the coast of Jakarta and continue land reclamation projects. Pramono, backed by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, pledged to invest in training Jakarta's workforce, launch a $3 billion fund to finance projects in the city and advance plans to build a giant dike. The systems in Jakarta are already working, but whoever wins, the challenge will be to improve quality, said Dr Nicky Fahrizal, a researcher at the Jakarta-based think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Jakarta may be as busy as New York, but will it be comfortable? Or will Jakarta have clean air like Singapore?

