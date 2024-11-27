Politics
False, MUI Fatwa video claims not to elect regional leaders supported by Jokowi
A video is circulating on WhatsApp regarding an appeal in the form of a fatwa from the MUI regarding the 2024 regional elections. In the video, a man in a white shirt says that there is an appeal from the Indonesian Ulema Council ( MUI) which generated a lot of interest. an outcry to the general president of the MUI.
He called on Muslims not to elect leaders who support dynastic politics. This implicitly means not choosing them. For those in North Sumatra, do not vote for Bobby Nasution. For those in Banten, do not vote for Andra Sony, for those in Jakarta, do not vote for Ridwan Kamil, for those in West Java, do not vote for Dedi Mulyadi, for those in Central Java, do not vote for Ahmad Lutfi, for those in East Java, don't vote for Khofifah.
“That's what we say based on what's implied. This is what the president of the MUI said. “Because they are all political supporters of the Mulyono dynasty aka Joko Widodo,” the man explained.
Is it true that the MUI fatwa video claims not to elect regional leaders supported by Jokowi?
FACT CHECK
From the official page On November 24, 2024, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) announced that it had published, through the National Tausiyah, criteria for potential leaders expected to be elected in the 2024 regional elections.
Muslims are forced to make choices regarding potential leaders capable of carrying out the tasks of amar makruf nahi munkar. Criteria for potential leaders capable of performing their duties love is not a curse is a faithful and godly leader.
Apart from this, the leader has an honest character (Shiddiq), trustworthy (trust), active and ambitious (tabligh).
“Have the capacity (fathonah) and fight for the interests of the Muslim community, as well as for the benefit of the nation,” said MUI in the National Tausiyah signed on Thursday, November 21, 2024 by MUI General President KH Anwar Iskandar, and MUI Secretary General, Buya Amirsyah Tambunan.
MUI emphasizes that when Muslims choose a leader who does not meet the conditions mentioned above, or deliberately do not choose even if there are candidates who meet the conditions or who are close to the ideal conditions, the law is illegal.
The National Tausiah Document of the Indonesian Ulema Council has been uploaded to the Bekasi City MUI website at here. There are 8 points conveyed in document number: Kep-74/DP-MUI/XI/2024 which was signed by the General President of MUI, KH. Mr. Anwar Iskandar on November 21, 2024.
In point 2 letter b, it is written that there is a story about political dynasties. Here is the full text of point 2 of the MUI National Tausiah:
2. Muslims involved in the process of electing regional leaders adhere to the following provisions:
A. The choice is based on faith, devotion to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta'ala, honesty, reliability, competence and integrity.
1. Free from corruption, (risywah), monetary policy (money politics), cheating (swim'), corruption (ghoul), oligarchies, political dynasties and things prohibited by Sharia law.
The complete MUI National Tausiah was delivered directly by the Secretary General of MUI Cimahi City via the MUI Cimahi TV YouTube account at here. A number of national online media outlets also published articles from Tausiah Kebangsaan in here, here And here.
There is no MUI fatwa prohibiting electing a leader supported by former President Joko Widodo. Joko Widodo is not a party leader who supports any of the regional leadership candidates.
CONCLUSION
Based on the fact check results, the Tempo Fact Check team concluded that MUI's video fatwa not to elect regional leaders supported by Jokowi was confused.
The MUI issued a National Tausiah in the form of a call to Muslims to adhere to the provisions relating to choice based on faith, devotion to Allah, honesty, trustworthiness, competence and integrity.
Muslims are not allowed to accept bribes, engage in monetary policy and participate in fraud, corruption, oligarchy, political dynasties and anything prohibited by Sharia law .
TEMPO FACT CHECKING TEAM
Tempo Fact Check has existed for five years to help the public present factual information, as well as combat misinformation and misinformation. We need your input to keep Tempo fact-checks relevant to meeting readers' needs and confronting increasingly complex misinformation challenges. I hope you can spare 5 minutes complete the survey at this link.
**This article is the result of collaboration between the Alliance of Independent Journalists, Indonesian Cyber Media Association, Indonesian Anti-Defamation Society, Cekfakt.com with more than 30 media outlets in Indonesia.
**Do you have information or a claim you want to verify? Get in touch ChatBot We. You can also submit criticisms, objections, or comments to this Fact Check article by email. [email protected]
