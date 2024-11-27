Pakistani opposition supporters end protest after crackdown





Opposition supporters in Pakistan have temporarily called off protests demanding the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a day after marching in central Islamabad.

Protesters had vowed not to leave the capital until Khan was released. But as they broke through the barriers and headed toward Democracy Square on Tuesday, they were pushed back by police and greeted by volleys of tear gas.

At least six people – four security officers and two civilians – died in clashes during the latest protests, which began on Sunday.

Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said in a statement on Wednesday that the protests had been “temporarily suspended” due to “government brutality”.

The repression against the demonstrators was rapid. Although Khan's supporters managed to reach the center of the city by sunset Tuesday, authorities had dispersed them.

A government source told local media that police had arrested more than 500 PTI supporters and the interior minister said his wife Bushra Bibi, who played a central role in the protest, had left the area.

The PTI claimed that several of its collaborators were killed during the crackdown and called for an investigation.

Overnight, the BBC spoke to two sources at a nearby hospital who said they had received four bodies of civilians with gunshot wounds.

The BBC has not yet independently verified this information. Pakistan's information minister said authorities resisted firing on protesters.

Islamabad had been placed under lockdown, with a heavy security presence deployed in anticipation of clashes with convoys of PTI supporters.

The convoys were led by PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur and Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, who was released from prison in October and has since taken a larger role in trying to mobilize support for Khan .

Reports indicate that Gandapur and Bushra Bibi left Islamabad and returned to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where their convoy had come from.

The protesters reportedly responded to a final call from Khan, asking them to fight to the end until their demands are met.

Their destination was D-Chowk, near the central government buildings in Islamabad, and a site of political rallies and protests since the 1980s.

But only a few demonstrators made it that far.

By Tuesday evening – just hours after protesters first reached the square – security officers had managed to evacuate the area. As night fell, the lights were turned off and only police and paramilitary soldiers remained.

Khan has been in prison for more than a year on charges he says are politically motivated.

Even behind bars, the former cricket star has proven to be a powerful player in Pakistani politics. In the February elections, his party, which had been banned from running and forced to field independent candidates, became the largest bloc.

However, they failed to gain a majority and their rivals united to form a new government.

The PTI has called for the election results to be annulled because it claims the vote was rigged, a claim disputed by the government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cm2md1jvrnvo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos