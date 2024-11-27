Jokowi's champion is superior, Bobby in North Sumatra and Lutfhi in Central Java





Bisnis.comJAKARTA — Quick count results or quick account A number of survey institutes show that candidates for governor and deputy governor who are supported or linked to Joko Widodo alias Jokowi are superior. In North Sumatra, for example, Jokowi's son-in-law Muhammad Bobby Afif Nasution and H. Surya are temporarily leading the 2024 North Sumatra (Pilkada) regional elections. Based on the results of Indicator's quick count in collaboration with Bisnis.com at 15.00 WIB, the couple Muhammad Bobby Afif Nasution and H.Surya recorded 65.05 percent of the votes. Meanwhile, the duo Edy Rahmayadi and Hasan Basri Sagala received 34.95% of the votes. The data received so far has reached 25.50% with a participation rate of 65.81%. On the other hand, the political indicator indicates that the margin of error for the results of this rapid survey is of the order of 3.03%. As we know, Boby Nasution and Surya were supported by a broad coalition composed of the Golkar Party, the Gerindra Party, the PAN, the Hanura Party, the Democratic Party, the NasDem Party, the PPP and finally the PKB. On the other hand, the Edy Rahmayadi-Hasan Basri couple was supported by the Hanura Party, PDI-Perjuangan, PKN, Labor Party, Gelora Party and Ummat Party. Central Java gubernatorial election results The results of the quick count of the 2024 Central Java regional elections conducted by the Indonesian Political Indicators Survey Institute show that the candidate pair for Central Java governor and deputy governor, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen, ahead of Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi. Based on the results of the quick count of Indonesian political indicators on Wednesday (11/27/2024), at 3:04 p.m. WIB, 53.50 percent of the votes were received. Candidate Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen was in the lead with a provisional score of 58.51%. For information, the number 1 candidate pair Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi was promoted by the PDI-P. Andika Perkasa is a former TNI commander and served as vice president of the winning national team of presidential and vice presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD. Meanwhile, Hendrar Prihadi served as the former mayor of Semarang for two periods 2013-2022. He is now director of the Government Goods/Services Procurement Policy Institute (LKPP). Candidate number 2 Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen was supported by a combination of nine political parties, including Gerindra, Golkar, PPP and Democrat. Ahmad Luthfi is a former Central Java Regional Police Chief since 2020. Meanwhile, Taj Yasin Maimoen is the son of cleric KH. Maimoen Zubair Taj Yasin. He served as Deputy Governor of Central Java for the period 2018-2023, accompanying Ganjar Pranowo. For the record, the quick count results submitted by a number of survey institutions are not official results or actual counts. The vote count will continue to change until the vote count is completed at all polling stations (TPS) in Central Java.



