By voting in TPS Solo, Jokowi enjoys blogging with his wife and grandchildren: National Okezone

JAKARTA – 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Iriana Jokowi accompanied by their grandson Jan Ethes voted Simultaneous regional elections 2024 at the polling location (TPS) 12 Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java today, Wednesday (11/27/2024).

Jokowi captured the moment in a video uploaded to his Instagram account. In the vlog, Jokowi first said that he and his wife wanted to vote.

Jokowi looks compact wearing a long white shirt with Iriana. While waiting for their turn, the residents present seemed to greet Jokowi.

“This morning I exercised my right to vote. I came with Mrs. Jokowi. And this is the situation at the polling station,” Jokowi said in the vlog he posted online.

Jokowi hopes that the simultaneous regional elections can be held smoothly. “Everyone is in a joyful atmosphere, I hope the atmosphere will be calm and comfortable so that the exercise of our right to vote goes well,” he said.

Uploading the video, Jokowi wrote a statement that the 2024 regional elections would be an important moment for all Indonesian people.

“Today I voted with Ms. Iriana. The simultaneous regional elections, which are the first held in Indonesia, are a moment that reminds us of the importance of our role in determining the future of our nations and regions respective,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi also hopes that the elected leaders can fulfill their mandate well. “I hope this will go smoothly and the elected regional leaders can exercise their mandate with full responsibility and fully serve the people,” Jokowi said.

