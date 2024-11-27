Politics
What could happen with the fight between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping
In 2017, Xi Jinping President of China, granted the then President of the United States, Donald Trumpan honor that has only been bestowed on a few leaders: a walk through the Forbidden City, where Chinese emperors lived for almost 500 years.
They toured the Imperial Quarters, ate kung pao chicken together for dinner, while Trump showed her a video of his granddaughter singing a Chinese song.
Despite the ever-present tensions between the two countries, it appears that they have reached an amicable agreement. But Two years later, the Covid-19 pandemic erased all that: Trump took it upon himself to emphasize that it was a Chinese virusblamed Beijing for the outbreak and sparked a deep trade war with increased tariffs.
NOW, The re-elected president of the United States promised that, upon his return to the White House, he would continue to fight to compete with the Asian giant.
He announced a 60% customs duty on all goods imported from the country, the creation of regulations limiting U.S. investment in China and a plan to eliminate the importation of essential goods in four years.
The Chinese view Trump's return with uncertainty, but so do the Americans. And it is likely that the Republican president will encounter a stronger Xi Jinping, who has asserted himself strongly in recent years.
consulted by BBC Worlda 74-year-old Chinese retiree who preferred not to reveal his real name said: For many people in China, Trump is a figure of fun.
So much so that memes of the president-elect dancing are circulating on social media across the country.
And even if it makes you laugh a lot, There are those who worry about his unpredictable personality.
Mike Waltzthe new US national security adviser, wrote that it is important for the United States to end the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. focus on the bigger problem: countering the Chinese Communist Party's biggest threat.
Under the government of Joe Biden, the Chinese president had already warned against legislative and tariff bans, which Containing China is reckless, unacceptable and doomed to failure.
We must not wage a new Cold War. You can't winsaid the Chinese president.
But China would have prepared for Trump's return. According to Yu Jie, China researcher at Chatham House, His victory in the presidential elections is no surprise to Asians.
Of course, warned the expert, during a conversation with the BBC, What The world should expect checkered relationships to develop.
With Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor, It is very likely that Trump's new term's approach will be tougher and more muscular with China.said Lyle Morris, Asia Society China Analysis Center At BBC.
Even if Trump sees his personal relationship with Xi Jinping as an avenue for negotiation, he He will rely on Waltz and Rubio to design a more aggressive and inflexible policy towards China.
One of the differences that would justify this stricter strategy is There is concern that China has a larger nuclear arsenal than many think. This could trigger not only a trade war, but also a nuclear war that could have repercussions on world stability.
There is also the question of Taiwan, a territory where China has increased threats of invasion to control it. And although Trump did not explicitly answer that he would defend Taiwan, experts expect it to happen that way.
In fact, his first government was the one that sold the most weapons to Taiwan and, by law, is obliged to exchange defensive weapons with the island.
Donald Trump has repeatedly declared his admiration for Xi Jinping. In 2020, he mentioned that they loved each other and, in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, he assured that they had a very strong relationship.
For his part, Xi barely talks about Trump.
However, the two have a very similar vision of what they want for their passes: Xi speaks of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and Trump of the desire to make the United States great again.
To prevent the increase in customs duties and other bans established by Trump from affecting them too much, China prepared and began to diversify its sources of agricultural imports (notably from Brazil, Argentina and Russia).
It has also increased the volume of its exports to countries that are not allies of the United States, Yu Jie said.
However, The Asian giant has another card up its sleeve: the presence of tycoon Elon Musk to the government, then Your company Tesla depends on China for its production. Clear sign BBC World, About half of its electric cars are made in Beijing.
But does Musk have enough influence to control Trump's trade strategy with China?
This is the question that experts and Chinese authorities are asking about a scenario that will only be known when he assumes the presidency, on January 20, 2025.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latercera.com/tendencias/noticia/una-segunda-guerra-comercial-y-una-nueva-guerra-fria-lo-que-une-y-separa-a-xi-jinping-de-donald-trump/3JAAMS6VCVHR3C76S22RG4ANXM/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese Defense Minister Corruption Investigation: Xi Jinping Cracks Down Again, Third in a Row: Dong Jun, China's Defense Minister, Under Investigation for Corruption
- Erdoan denounces exploitative opposition and affirms MHP alliance
- Notre Dame rises, Alabama falls back
- See inside the hospital in besieged Gaza
- Women don't get the same care as men after a heart attack
- Pakistan Dispatch: Massive protesters demanding release of ex-PM Imran Khan met harsh response from security forces in Islamabad – JURIST
- Lottery tickets given out for Menendez brothers' hearing. #MenendezBrothers #BBCNews
- Jokowi, Gibran and Jan Ethes visit TPS in Solo, Central Java
- Athletes impress at Tri State games
- Focus on families, says MP behind assisted dying bill
- Where Vols rank in the fourth College Football Playoff poll
- Islamabad Imran Khan Protest – Pakistan Unrest: Imran Khan supporters end protest in Islamabad as midnight clashes kill 6 security forces