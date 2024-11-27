Islamabad Imran Khan Protest – Pakistan Unrest: Imran Khan supporters end protest in Islamabad as midnight clashes kill 6 security forces





Supporters of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, demanding the release of the cricketer-turned-politician, were forced to end their protest in Islamabad after security personnel launched a midnight crackdown on their protest . During the protest, clashes broke out between Khan's supporters and police, leaving six security officers dead and dozens injured.

Pakistani television channels broadcast footage of Khan supporters facing tear gas and climbing onto shipping containers placed on roads leading to D-Chowk, located near several important government buildings – the presidency, the office of the Prime Minister, Parliament and the Supreme Court. .

Police sources said 450 protesters were arrested during the midnight crackdown and more arrests were expected. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said security forces fired live ammunition at protesters with the intention of killing as many people during the demonstration, which it called a “massacre ” under the “fascist military regime”.

“A massacre has taken place in Pakistan at the hands of security forces under the brutal and fascist military rule led by the Shehbaz-Zardari-Asim alliance. The nation is drowning in blood,” PTI tweeted, referring to the ruling coalition led by the Prime Minister. Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

“With hundreds of dead and countless injured, the death threat of the Minister of the Interior, then the declaration of 'victory' over massacred innocent people are sufficient proof of the regime's inhumanity,” he said. he declared.

“The world must condemn this atrocity and the erosion of democracy and humanity in Pakistan. The international community must take a firm stand against this brutal repression,” the party added.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, PTI supporters clashed with security personnel and managed to reach D-Chowk for a sit-in until their leader said otherwise, as part of their protest march towards Islamabad which began on November 24.

Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, who led the march to Islamabad from Peshawar with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, announced that the protesters would not leave until Imran Khan, who had made the final appeal in protest, would not have been released from prison. . Bibi's announcement comes even as security personnel continue their efforts to evacuate protesters from the area.

Midnight Repression Drama

Around midnight, police and Pakistani Rangers launched an operation to clear the protest area, forcing demonstrators to move away along with Bibi and Gandapur. Special teams have been formed to arrest PTI leaders, sources said.

Later addressing a press conference at D-Chowk, Home Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed that Gandapur and Bibi had absconded. “They fled in front of you, not one, not two, not three, but thousands of people fled,” he explained.

He said restoring roads closed to traffic in the capital was a priority. He also announced that schools would reopen on Thursday and internet services would be restored today.

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram later tweeted that “Gandapur and Bibi are safe”, according to information he received from sources he did not disclose.

Geo News, however, reported that Bibi and Gandapur reached Peshawar, as the party ended its protest.

PAKISTAN GOVERNMENT ALLEGES FOREIGN HAND IN PROTESTS

Pakistan's Information Minister Tarar accused the PTI of orchestrating the protest with the help of foreign elements, saying Afghan nationals were recruited to join the protest. He cited an arrested 16-year-old Afghan boy as an example of foreign participation.

He claimed documents had been discovered detailing a plan to enter the red zone to attack Parliament and government property, and target state officials. A supporter of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party throws an object at security force personnel during a protest rally in Islamabad. (Photo: Reuters)

Imran Khan, imprisoned since August last year, on November 13 issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on November 24, denouncing what he called a stolen mandate – the unjust arrests of people under a “dictatorial regime”.

The 72-year-old PTI leader has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was ousted in a no-confidence motion in 2022. He has been incarcerated in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi since last year, where he faces more than 200 cases.

His party won the largest number of seats in the February general election, despite running as an independent, with the party denied an electoral symbol. Imran Khan claimed that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalition partners, including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), had “stolen the mandate” to take power.

