Boris Johnson is right to blame the Church for obesity





November 27, 2024 – 10:00 a.m. THE rise of obesity in recent years is attributed to causes as diverse as technology boomincreases in consumption of processed foodsand the sedentary nature of modern working life. More and more people need to increase the excess between their calorie intake and expenditure, but exactly why this should be the case is hotly debated. We now have a bold new theory, and it comes from a rather unexpected source. Feeding Britain is a report published this week by former food czar Henry Dimbleby and public health scientist Dolly van Tulleken. It draws on interviews with a number of prominent figures, including Boris Johnson. According to has time, the former Prime Minister did not hold back. He began by talking about his childhood, observing that it was very rare for there to be a fat person in the class. Now, they're all fat, and I'd be shot for saying they were fat, but it's the truth. Remarkably, he goes on to attribute the obesity epidemic to a crisis of religious faith: You're talking about the living bread of spiritual sustenance. Well, that's not provided by the Church in Bloom, I can tell you that. The living bread is supplied by Tesco. Returning to his theme, Johnson also says that instead of preaching left-wing politics, the Archbishop of Canterbury and religious leaders should try to fill what is obviously a painful spiritual void in people's lives, which drives them to gorge yourself. Predictably, There is has been A backlashbut does this theory make sense? There is certainly no guarantee that godliness is next to thinness. For example, the avoirdupois of Pope Francis cannot be denied. We could also think of GK ChestertonA large walrus of a man who literally wrote the book on Christian orthodoxy. Then there is Saint Thomas Aquinas, nicknamed the Dumb beef for his reluctance and his corpulence.

And yet Johnson may be right. There is a mountain of evidence suggesting that religious belief and practice are associated with above-average levels of spirituality. mental And physical well-being. Actively religious people tend to live longer and suffer from lower levels of stress And depression. Less well suited to Johnson's argument, the evidence on church attendance and the specific issue of obesity presents a more mixed image. Maybe it's because of all those take-and-share religious meals that, in my experience, are light on salads. But if believers are as fat, or even heavier, than the general population, their generally higher level of health is all the more interesting. There are several explanations for this effect. First, encouragement from religious teachings. Second, the discouragement, or even outright banning, of destructive behaviors such as substance abuse. Then there is the role that places of worship play in promoting volunteerism and mutual aid. For example, a Study 2021 found that British churchgoers are more likely to trust their neighbors and donate to charity than non-churchgoers. For policy makers, this is the most important factor. Government can't do everything, which is why we need strong communities. And yet, we live in a time where social spaces are in great difficulty. The pubs are collapsing and the nightclubs are closing at such a rate that they forecast disappear by the end of the decade. Against all odds, churches may be among the last community institutions left standing and, given their measurable positive impact on well-being, it is essential that we retain them. So, despite his usual performance and provocation, Johnson makes a serious point and is absolutely right to sound the alarm. Overly progressive sermons are not solely responsible for declining church attendance, but it is clear that current efforts to stem the decline are not working. Justin Welby's departure is an opportunity to adopt a more robust approach that builds on the vital connections between spiritual, mental and physical health.

