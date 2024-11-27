Xi Jinping Eradicates Crazy Corruption and China's Defense Minister Under Investigation











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Chinese Defense Minister (Menhan) Dong Jun reportedly under investigation. A news report said he was being investigated over the allegations. corruption. Citing current and former US official sources, Britain's Financial Times (FT) newspaper said the investigation into Dong was part of a broader investigation into military corruption. If confirmed, Dong would be the third consecutive Chinese defense minister to be investigated for corruption. However, run AFPChinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning was reluctant to provide further information. “The report is like a simple pursuit of imagination,” he said at a routine press conference, Wednesday (11/27/2024). Dong himself is a former Chinese navy commander. He was only appointed defense minister in December, following the sudden dismissal of his predecessor Li Shangfu, just seven months after taking office. Li was later expelled from the ruling Chinese Communist Party for various offenses, including corruption allegations. He has not been seen in public since. His predecessor, Wei Fenghe, was also expelled from the party. He was also handed over to the prosecutor on suspicion of corruption. “It's definitely a blow… because you would imagine they would be very careful about appointing someone so clean in this role,” said Dylan Loh, an assistant professor at the University of Technology in Nanyang to Singapore. “Corruption investigations are very often directed against the military because of the long historical relationship between business and the PLA,” he said, referring to the Chinese military by its official acronym. It is worth noting that President Xi Jinping's government has intensified its crackdown on allegations of corruption within the armed forces over the past year. Xi even ordered the military this month to root out corruption and strengthen “preparedness for war.” “If the corruption investigation into Dong Jun is true, then it is natural for people to wonder whether it will erode morale and affect the PLA's combat capability,” Loh said. Meanwhile, an expert on China's political elite, Victor Shih, said Dong likely had authority over purchases of tens of billions a year. This was especially true during his tenure in the Navy. “The problem is that the competition for top positions is so intense that there could be exchanges of accusations between officers, which would lead to an endless cycle of arrests, reappointments and accusations” , he said. Benjamin Ho, of the China program at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said there were several possibilities regarding the investigation into Dong. It's possible he was dragged into a bad review process or there was some sort of scandal. “There might also be political problems, in which case Dong Jun will have to bear the consequences,” he added. (boss/boss) Watch the video below: Video: Sriwijaya Air Boss becomes suspect in alleged tin corruption

