Erdoan supports Bahçelis' call for DEM-PKK negotiations





ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has expressed support for a proposal by his ally, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Baheli, to begin direct talks between the People's Equality and Democracy Party ( DEM Party) and imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Calan. We fully agree with Mr. Baheli on all issues that serve the interests of our country and nation. We join his call, Erdoan said in a parliamentary speech on November 27. His remarks came a day after Baheli called for rapid action to open dialogue between the pro-Kurdish DEM party and called for “progress in disarming the terrorist organization and resolving the Kurdish question.” “Mr Baheli made a bold and revolutionary proposal,” Erdoan said. “We approach this issue with careful consideration of its political and regional impacts. We will destroy the wall of terror between Turks and Kurds. We will guarantee a terror-free Trkiye for future generations. We are sincere and determined in this mission. “ Another proposal made by Baheli on October 22 suggested Calan's potential release if he agreed to call on the PKK to lay down their arms and cease their attacks on Trkiye. Calan has been held in solitary confinement on an island prison off the coast of Marmara since 1999. Erdoan assured the public that Trkiye's anti-terrorism efforts would remain steadfast. “Our fight against terrorism will persist until the last terrorist is eliminated. We will not tolerate any terrorist structure along our borders, regardless of their backers,” he said. “In the meantime, we will keep on our agenda the alternatives that will definitely save our country from the error of terrorism. God willing, we will achieve a Trkiye without terrorism.” Since Baheli's controversial remarks made last month, he and Erdoan have repeatedly dismissed speculation of a rift between them. The seditious people who question the deep and unconditional bond and the moral, sincere and friendly dialogue between our president and us are really getting out of control, Baheli told his party's deputies during a parliamentary speech on November 19. The ruling People's Alliance, led by Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AKP), is in harmony with the love of the homeland and the nation,” he said, denying the speculation that his comments were made without Erdoan's knowledge. Last month, Erdoan reportedly told AKP officials that he had reached a “complete agreement” with Baheli on a series of issues during their November 14 meeting. “We discussed all issues with Mr Devlet… we put all issues on the table. We reached very good agreements on domestic and foreign policy,” he said according to the daily Hrriyet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/erdogan-backs-bahcelis-call-for-dem-party-pkk-talks-203040 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos