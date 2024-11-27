Indonesia holds its largest regional and local elections with 200 million voters





Jakarta, November 27 (EFE).- More than 200 million people were called to the polls this Wednesday in Indonesia to elect hundreds of representatives of local governments, including Jakarta, in the largest regional and local elections held in the third most great democracy. in the world. On today's election day, Indonesians elected 37 governors, 93 mayors and 415 regents and their deputies, for the first time since the establishment of direct election of regional leaders almost two decades ago . The day, with polling stations open between 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. local time, passed without major incidents and the first provisional results should be known this evening, although we will have to wait two weeks to know them. made official. The island of Java, the most populated and where the capital is located, is the main theater of these elections for the political parties of the archipelago, made up of some 17,000 islands. The position of governor of Jakarta is considered one of the most prestigious and its occupant generally uses it as a launching pad for a future bid for the presidency of the nation, sometimes successfully, as was the case for the former President Joko Widodo (2014-2024), or with failure, like Anies Baswedan who lost in the February presidential elections. Pramono Anung, Dharma Pongrekun and Ridwan Kamil are candidates for this position. Kamil is the favorite because he enjoys the support of the current president, Prabowo Subianto, who was sworn in on October 20 for a five-year term, and Widodo; even if it is not excluded that Pramono – who benefits from the support of Anies, former governor of the capital – could surprise. In the event that none of the candidates obtains more than 50% of the total votes, a second round will be organized between the two candidates having obtained the most votes, which will take place next year. The new governor of this megalopolis of more than 10 million inhabitants will play a historic role when, at an undetermined date, he will have to cede his functions as capital of Indonesia to the city of Nusantara, on the island of Borneo and which is still located under construction. The electoral results will also be decisive for the implementation of the policies promoted by the Cabinet led by Prabowo, since they will play a fundamental role in measures such as the distribution of free meals in schools for millions of minors. (c) EFE Agency

