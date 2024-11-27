Trump transition signs deal with White House after some delay





After a long delay, President-elect Donald Trump's transition team signed a memorandum of understanding with the White House, allowing the next administration to coordinate with federal agencies.

Trump's new White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, said in a statement that signing the memos allowed critical preparations to begin.

After completing the process of selecting his new Cabinet, President-elect Trump is entering the next phase of his administration's transition by signing a memorandum of understanding with President Joe Biden's White House, Wiles said in a statement.

The agreement allows a new administration to begin presidential transitions, allowing it access to resources provided by the federal government, such as personnel and records owned by federal agencies.

During the campaign, Trump's team missed the Oct. 1 deadline to reach a memorandum of understanding with the White House. He also missed the Sept. 1 deadline to reach a similar deal with the General Services Administration.

Trump's failure to meet the deadline drew sharp criticism from former officials, ethics experts and lawmakers.

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, sounded the alarm over Trump's failure to complete the deals in October. NBC News previously reported that Raskin sent a letter to Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, warning that failure to reach a deal could jeopardize a smooth and peaceful transition from power.

Raskin wrote that “Trump's team was breaking the precedent set by every other presidential candidate since 2010” by not accepting resources provided by the federal government.

Trump's team said it did not sign an agreement with the General Services Administration that would have given them additional resources to help with the transition, including funding and office space, operating rather as a self-sufficient organization.

White House spokesperson Saloni Sharma said the White House and GSA had repeatedly asked Trump's team to sign the two memorandums since September, following tradition. Sharma said the White House disagreed with Trump's failure to sign the GSA memo, but would facilitate a smooth transition as long as it was responsible and in the best interest of the American people.

While we do not agree with the Trump transition team's decision to forgo signing the GSA MOU, we will follow the goal of the Presidential Transition Act which clearly states that any Disruption caused by the transfer of executive power could produce results detrimental to safety and security. the well-being of the United States and its people, Sharma said.

The agreement with the White House called for Trump to publicly post his ethics plan for the transition team on the GSA website.

That document was posted online Tuesday evening and followed the standard template for such agreements, including promising to avoid conflicts of interest and pledging to protect classified and nonpublic information.

White House officials also said Trump's team also did not sign an agreement with the Justice Department that would allow the FBI to conduct background checks on Cabinet nominees, a subject which has become a flashpoint among lawmakers since Trump began choosing the heads of federal agencies. .

The Trump transition team and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday evening.

