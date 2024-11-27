Xi meets Lee Hsien Loong, calls for strengthening China-Singapore cooperation





China) 07:58, November 27, 2024 Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen) BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Minister of State Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore on Tuesday, calling for more synergies between development strategies and strengthening bilateral cooperation. Hailing the remarkable achievements made by Singapore during Lee's tenure as prime minister, Xi praised Lee's long-standing support for China-Singapore cooperation. The two sides established a high-quality and future-oriented comprehensive partnership last year, setting a strategic path for the development of bilateral relations, Xi said. Noting that next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore, Xi called on the two countries to strengthen high-level exchanges, further synergize their development strategies and deepen their cooperation in various fields, in order to achieve more results. beneficial to both peoples and make a greater contribution to regional peace and prosperity. As this year marks the 30th anniversary of the China-Singapore Industrial Park in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, Xi said the industrial park represents a striking example of bilateral cooperation and demonstrates the deep Singapore's involvement in China's reform and opening-up. “China will always focus on managing its own affairs well and is confident in its ability to maintain healthy long-term economic momentum and achieve high-quality development,” Xi said. China wishes Singapore to continue to be a forerunner in cooperation with China, advance major cooperation projects, seize the opportunities brought by digital and green development, and write a new chapter of bilateral cooperation in the new era, Xi said. Xi said amid risks and challenges, no country can be immune, while maintaining solidarity, cooperation, openness and inclusiveness is the right way forward . China is willing to work with Singapore to practice true multilateralism, follow the trend of economic globalization, uphold international fairness and justice, reject confrontation and division between blocs, and build an Asian community with a shared future, added Mr. .Xi. Recalling his visit to China last year, Lee said bilateral relations have since been further strengthened and the meeting of the bilateral cooperation mechanism was held successfully. He said Singapore has full confidence in China's future, adding that the country will continue to deepen cooperation with China and take an active part in China's modernization. Lee added that in the current complex international situation, all countries should take a long-term view and stick to multilateralism to jointly face risks and challenges and better benefit people. The two sides also exchanged views on major issues of common concern, such as China-US relations and the regional situation. Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang) (Web Editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

