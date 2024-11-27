The moment Jokowi voted in Solo TPS with Iriana accompanied by Jan Ethes





SOLO – 7th President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) with his wife, Iriana, accompanied by his grandson Jan Ethes, voted for the 2024 regional elections in TPS 12, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java, Wednesday (11/27/2024). Jokowi captured the moment in a video uploaded to his Instagram account. – 7th President Joko Widodo () with his wife, Iriana, accompanied by his grandson Jan Ethes, voted for the 2024 regional elections in TPS 12, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java, Wednesday (11/27/2024). Jokowi captured the moment in a video uploaded to his Instagram account. In the vlog, Jokowi first said that he and his wife wanted to vote. Jokowi looks compact wearing a long white shirt with Iriana. While waiting for their turn, the residents present seemed to greet Jokowi. “This morning I exercised my right to vote. I came with Mrs. Jokowi. And this is the situation at the polling station,” Jokowi said in the vlog he posted online. Jokowi hopes that the simultaneous regional elections can be held smoothly. “Everyone is in a joyful atmosphere, I hope that the atmosphere of calm and comfort in exercising our right to vote will go well,” he said. Uploading the video, Jokowi wrote a statement that the 2024 simultaneous regional elections would be an important moment for all Indonesian people. “Today I voted with Ms. Iriana. The simultaneous regional elections, which are the first held in Indonesia, are a moment that reminds us of the importance of our role in determining the future of our nations and regions respective,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also hopes that the elected leaders can fulfill their mandate well. “I hope this will go smoothly and the elected regional leaders can exercise their mandate with full responsibility and fully serve the people,” Jokowi said. (RCA)

