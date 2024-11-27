Imran Khan supporters in Pakistan call off protest, local media says





Thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, led by Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, converged on Islamabad Tuesday.

The demonstrators demanded Khan's release and protested against recent political developments, leading to clashes with police in Islamabad's red zone, which resulted in casualties on both sides.

The Red Zone is a high-security zone housing Pakistan's major government institutions, including Parliament, the Supreme Court, the President's House, the Prime Minister's Secretariat and various federal ministries.

Ali Amin Gandapur addressed the crowd at D-Chowk (Democracy Square), a major traffic circle in the red zone that is a traditional site of protests and political demonstrations, saying: “Imran Khan has not not allowed to go beyond D-Chowk. We will strictly follow his instructions. Despite this, the protest intensified as PTI supporters attempted to advance, prompting security forces to respond with tear gas and, according to PTI claims, live ammunition.

The PTI says that after two days of intense tear gas shelling, protesters came under fire, killing two party members and injuring more than two dozen others. The government has not made these claims. Police sources said a police officer was killed and dozens of others injured during clashes in Attock. Punjab police said more than 4,000 Khan supporters, including five parliamentarians, had been arrested.

Amid the unrest, the Pakistan Army's rapid response teams were deployed in the federal capital to maintain law and order. The PTI accused the government of intentionally escalating tensions and provoking conflicts. “The government is committed to upholding the law,” said Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. “No one will be allowed to hold protests or sit-ins in Islamabad. People coming to the sit-in would be held accountable for their actions. A protester holds a cellphone amid tear gas smoke as he attends an anti-government demonstration in Islamabad, Pakistan November 26, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)

Legal troubles and political unrest

Bushra Bibi is currently involved in seven court cases over alleged controversial remarks about Saudi Arabia. These complaints were filed under the Telegraph Act and other legal provisions of the Constitution of Pakistan. After being granted bail after nearly nine months in prison, Bibi claimed that “no one has ever explained why so many forces rose up against Imran Khan. The Saudis were unhappy with Imran Khan's decision to walk barefoot in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.”

His remarks drew sharp criticism from current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who warned against spreading propaganda that could damage Pakistan's close ties with Saudi Arabia. “Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times, offering unwavering support without expecting anything in return,” Sharif stressed.

Khan's official accounts responded by claiming that attempts to misrepresent Bushra Bibi's statements were misleading and aimed at diverting national attention. “General Bajwa was involved in all the conspiracies against our government,” the statement said, referring to former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Demonstrations under high security

The protests come as Khan remains incarcerated on multiple charges. Protesters are demanding his release, an investigation into the alleged “stolen mandate” in the February 8, 2024 elections and the repeal of the 26th constitutional amendment, which granted politicians greater power in appointing top judges, raising concerns concerns about the independence of the judiciary.

Despite a ban on public gatherings and a recent ruling by the Islamabad High Court attempting to put an end to PTI protests, the party leadership has asked its supporters to reach the capital by any means necessary. In response, Islamabad police blocked main access roads to the city using shipping containers and, for the first time in history, all highways in the country were closed. Large trenches were also dug at different points to hamper PTI convoys.

Critics say the measures were aimed at preventing PTI supporters from entering Islamabad, while officials say the closures were for maintenance and public safety. The National Roads and Motorways Police said: “In order to ensure public safety and prevent any unforeseen incidents, several sections of highways have been closed. »

The government denies negotiations

Rumors have been circulating about clandestine negotiations between the federal government and Imran Khan. Syed Zulfiqar Ali Bokhari, a senior PTI leader in exile, told The Media Line that the aim of the negotiations is to find common ground. “It is not necessary for our demands to be fully accepted, nor theirs,” he said. “If Imran Khan is released, our other two demands will probably be met automatically. However, the release of Imran Khan is the top priority of the party.”

Federal authorities have denied any such contact. Attaullah Tarar, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said, “There are currently no ongoing discussions or negotiations with the PTI party, neither at a high level nor at any other level. It is essential to clear up any doubts or confusion on this matter.

Tarar also warned that “anyone participating in protest activities will face legal consequences,” saying the government would not hesitate to make arrests to maintain public order.

International response and wider implications

The United States has responded to the ongoing protests, emphasizing the importance of peaceful demonstrations and respect for human rights. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said: “We call on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence. At the same time, we also call on the Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms. The US Embassy in Islamabad has issued a security alert to Americans, urging them to avoid gatherings.

Pakistan is grappling with serious political unrest, marked by growing divisions, widespread protests and contentious legal battles. Imran Khan has become a polarizing figure, with his leadership and ongoing legal challenges adding to a fragile political landscape.

Analysts warn that continued instability not only affects the political realm, but also has a knock-on effect on the economy and public trust in state institutions. Amir Wazir, a Rawalpindi-based political analyst, told The Media Line: “This situation poses a significant challenge to governance, with questions looming over Pakistan's future direction and its ability to achieve political cohesion. »

The role of Saudi Arabia and bilateral relations

Saudi Arabia has always held an important position in Pakistan's political landscape, often serving as a key player during pivotal moments. Bushra Bibi's alleged remarks referring to Saudi Arabia have sparked a new debate amid ongoing political unrest. Although the extent to which his remarks could affect Pakistan's relations with Saudi Arabia remains unclear, both countries have historically navigated sensitive moments with pragmatism.

Wazir suggested that Pakistan could stabilize its political climate and consolidate its position on the global stage by addressing internal conflicts. “Leaders must prioritize restoring public trust, addressing the grievances of opposition groups, and promoting a sense of unity to mitigate increased polarization,” he said.

Economic impact and public discontent

The protests and government measures have had adverse consequences on the economy. Kashif Chaudhary, president of the National Organization of Traders and Pakistan Business Forum, expressed concerns over the financial losses suffered by traders. “Islamabad has undergone a remarkable transformation, now resembling a ‘container city’ due to the presence of trenches and road closures,” Chaudhary told The Media Line.

“Closing educational institutions, offices and businesses in the name of stopping protests is unjustifiable,” he added, demanding accountability for the billions of rupees lost due to road closures. He condemned the simultaneous closure of markets, hotels, restaurants and transport hubs while imposing heavy taxes on businesses.

Escalation of tensions and future prospects

As PTI convoys from various parts of the country continue to arrive in Islamabad, there are reports of fresh clashes between PTI workers and law enforcement agencies. The bridge connecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab on the GT Road has been blocked by heavy containers, and a large deployment of Rangers and police are stationed nearby.

Notably, Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur led the PTI convoy from Peshawar. The convoy would be equipped with machines to remove obstacles and large industrial fans intended to counter tear gas during the demonstration. The situation remains tense as authorities are on high alert to manage any potential escalation.

Analysts warn that the government's handling of the protests could ease or exacerbate the country's political crisis. “The success of any resolution depends on the government's behavior in the coming days,” Wazir said. “Leaders must act immediately to address legitimate grievances, otherwise the policy of containment will only deepen divisions. »

