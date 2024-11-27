bitch | Queen Elizabeth was happy Boris Johnson wasn't holding her funeral

In 2019, then-minister Boris Johnson created a plan to speed up Brexit. His plot was to convince Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue the government, shut down Parliament and tell everyone to go home. The situation was so politically unpopular and BoJo's plan so unbalanced that the British Supreme Court ruled (months later). that it was all unconstitutional and that BoJo lied to QEII when he convinced it to extend. Well, there’s a new book coming out about all this – Out by Tim Shipman. The times I had extracts from it and a lot of it is about the BoJos project and how it fell apart. But there are some interesting stories about how QEII felt about BoJo and how much Prince William, and then Prince Charles, hated him as well. Some highlights:

When the Supreme Court declared the extension unconstitutional: Johnson's most embarrassing moment came when he had to phone the Queen. After the verdict, John Major, who helped bring the case to the Supreme Court and had been an adviser to Princes William and Harry, urged the prime minister to apologize unreservedly to the monarch: no prime minister can ever treat the queen this way. Major reflected the undiluted fury of senior members of the royal family and courtiers of the royal household over Johnson's behavior. John Major is very, very close to the Queen, a Conservative source with close ties to senior royals has said. The Queen has to do what the Prime Minister tells her to do, but they didn't want to prorogue Parliament in these circumstances. Nobody trusts Boris.

Punishment of the QEII: The source said Johnson would never receive the Order of the Garter, the traditional honor for retired prime ministers, during the Queen's lifetime. The reaction from Queens was actually more optimistic than that of some. She thought Johnson was a mischievous and comical character and took the disaster in his stride. A senior royal aide characterized his approach as: “These things happen.”

Charles and William were angry: The anger of the monarch, particularly the Prince of Wales, was intense. Charles was absolutely furious, a royal insider said. He was scandalized that Boris treated the queen like this. She would never say anything, but he was quite robust in private. The anger was shared by Prince William, whose private secretary was Simon Case, who was previously at No 10. I think Simon Case liquidated William, said a senior official.

Constitutionally, the Queen had no choice but to agree to Johnson's request for a prorogation. But Williams' aides have made it known that under his reign as king there would be more private and robust challenges to advice between the monarch and his prime ministers.

BoJo accused Charles of further interference: Further tensions between Charles and Johnson followed his government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, which Charles said was appalling. He feared it would spoil the meeting of Commonwealth heads of government in Kigali, the Rwandan capital. At the summit, Johnson privately criticized the heir to the throne for botching his flagship plan. Have you really criticized government policy? he asked. Johnson told an aide that Charles responded: Well, maybe inadvertently, without intention, I said something.

Charles also wanted to talk about Black Lives Matter: Charles revealed he wanted to respond to widespread fury against colonialism sparked by the Black Lives Matter campaign, by recognizing the harms of slavery. Johnson, desperate that even the monarchy had been captured by woke ideology, was blunt: I wouldn't talk about slavery if I were you, otherwise you'll end up having to sell the Duchy of Cornwall to pay reparations to the people who built the Duchy of Cornwall. . When Johnson walked out of that meeting, he told Guto Harri, his communications director, that I went pretty hard.

Boris loved QEII, she didn't feel the same way and she didn't want him to oversee her funeral: Missing the opportunity to deliver his speech from the outbox for three days was exquisite torture. He absolutely adored him, said a former Number 10 adviser. However, a Tory close to the royal household mischievously suggested that Her Majesty wanted to hang on long enough to see Boris leave. The courtier explained that the queen's last days had been happy ones. She had enjoyed a gathering of her family and precious staff two evenings before her death. The courtier confided that when Boris Johnson was mentioned, the Queen, with mischief in her eyes, said: “Well, at least I won't let that idiot have my funeral now.” This was said to be amusing, apparently, but it was a sentiment widely shared within the royal household.