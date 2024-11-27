Trump's trade threats put the world on the brink and could say a lot about his second term





CNN-

Global chaos broadcast via social media is back.

Between 2017 and 2021, Donald Trump put the world on the precipice, preparing for his next move, wondering if his bluster was a bluff, an opening to a deal or a break with history, all while sowing chaos to unbalance opponents.

Those days are here again, almost eight weeks before the start of his second term.

The president-elect's online threats Monday of new trade wars with Canada, Mexico and China have transformed the United States into an agent of instability, capable of throwing a foreign friend or foe into crisis in an instant.

Trump said the two Western Hemisphere neighbors would be punished if they did not stop the flow of undocumented migration and fentanyl across their borders. And he called on China to stop drug shipments as well.

His first major global hubbub since his re-election has posed the following questions that will help define the character of his second term.

Is Trump serious about massive tariff increases that could raise prices for American consumers as soon as he begins a second presidency, which was won in part because voters were very frustrated with the inflation and the costs of housing and groceries?

Or is the president-elect giving in to his view that life and politics are one big real estate deal? And is he taking an extreme stance to create leverage for deals that might be modest but polish his negotiating brand?

There is a third possibility that Trump feels liberated by his election victory and is determined to push his America First project further than a first term in which his more volatile instincts were often kept in check by establishment aides.

Trump says he has a mandate to make huge changes

Many Trump voters deeply despise the political, economic, trade and diplomatic systems that they believe have harmed them financially and served America and global elites. They want their MAGA hero to tear them down, without really knowing what would replace them.

So Trump could simply make headlines to show his supporters that he is already fighting for their interests. Or he might have something more radical in mind. The second path could lead America and the world into risky territory. The idea that he could go bankrupt could drag the United States into trade wars that would ruin the economy and trigger dangerous standoffs in a world far more unstable since he left office four years ago.

There are numerous examples of Trump's verbal threats forcing and coercing other parties into action, particularly when it comes to foreign countries, said Pete Seat, former White House spokesman for President George W. Bush, on CNN News Central. Tuesday. The real question is: what will happen over the next two months? If all three countries take meaningful action, Seat said, Trump could backtrack on this. Otherwise, we were all going to see price increases.

The question of whether Trump is bluffing or planning to embark on a revolutionary presidency is not limited to trade.

He has ambitious plans to gut the federal government in a new effort co-chaired by Elon Musk. But going all out would cause enormous political and economic disruption that could backfire. Similarly, Trump has promised to massively deport up to 10 million undocumented migrants. But such an operation, which would cost billions of dollars, could damage the agricultural sector and would also entail high political costs. This equation is reflected abroad. Some in the West fear Trump will withdraw the United States from NATO or refuse to defend an alliance member under attack by Russia. Is the president-elect really going to destroy the most successful military alliance in history or is he simply trying to wring more defense spending from some of Europe's lagging powers?

In other words, is Trump envisioning a presidency focused on spectacle and brinkmanship that succeeds, like the first, in bringing about mostly incremental change? Or is he really, as some of his fans want, trying to tear everything down?

Enten explains how Americans perceive tariffs

Trump's sudden warning Monday of 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, with an additional 10% hike above existing tariffs on Chinese goods, was the latest sign that the president-elect plans to mobilize quickly.

This caused a stampede in Ottawa and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Trump as he insisted it was a good call. Within hours, Trump caught the attention of Mexico's new President Claudia Sheinbaum, who warned of similar retaliation against Trump's tariffs after January 20.

The president-elect's gamble has created an immediate yardstick for judging whether his second presidency will be an attempt to cause much deeper disruption.

There is no guarantee that Canada, Mexico and China will immediately back down.

Yet deaths from overdoses of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are declining. And Trump's promises to impose tough immigration policies risk deterring many migrants from approaching the U.S. southern border. Therefore, Trump could create an illusion of change to cover up his decision to back down if he needs to.

Trump's rhetoric on the trade war is a reminder that, in his worldview, the United States has few friends, only adversaries against whom it can choose to win or lose. According to this view, it is acceptable for a large, powerful country like the United States to use its natural advantages to circumvent its smaller neighbors, even if they are allies.

But Trump must also assess his adversaries north and south of the border.

Trudeau is politically weakened and his Liberals risk losing the general election scheduled for next year to Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre. The Prime Minister therefore has every interest in avoiding a trade war that could wreak havoc on the Canadian economy. Both Canada and Mexico depend on trade with the United States due to their geographic realities and may have no choice but to make concessions. But Sheinbaum is new to office, has plenty of political capital and may be eager to resist perceived intimidation from a new U.S. president.

The China case is separate from Trump's threats against Canada and Mexico. The president-elect significantly toughened his policies toward the Americas' new superpower rival during his first term. A trade war led to a deal, which Trump once again praised, but which was largely dissolved during the pandemic and after China refused to buy the large quantities of agricultural products that the then-president had announcement.

Trade is just one source of friction between Washington and Beijing, and many members of Trump's team, including Senator Marco Rubio, his pick for secretary of state, see China as a threat. existential in terms of security and the economy for the United States. This could then be the opening salvo in a broader, more intense period of confrontation across the Pacific rather than just a ruse to bring President Xi Jinping to the table.

Trump's early turn against his neighbors will draw attention from other allies, particularly in Europe, where leaders are preparing for their own trade showdown with Trump and dealing with tensions over how to end the war in Ukraine .

The initial reaction to Trump's offensive against Canada and Mexico suggests that many observers view his outburst as a negotiating tactic. A Trump transition official told CNN on Tuesday: “We know what works. During his first term, Trump used the threat of a trade war to force Canada and Mexico to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. The new agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada was presented by Trump as a triumph, but it did not fundamentally reshape the global economy or significantly improve a hollowed-out American industrial base that Trump had committed to relaunching during its 2016 and 2024 campaigns.

The fact that Trump is effectively threatening to undo one of his own first-term accomplishments speaks to his desire to sow discord.

What Donald Trump is proposing as an alpha disruptor is to disrupt the world's largest business market, Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat, told CNN on Tuesday.

Is he serious?

Thanks to Trump's early expectations, the world will soon know.

