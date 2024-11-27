Chandrachud defends PM Modi's Ganesh Puja visit, insists judiciary remains independent





In the interview with YEARSFormer Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has dismissed criticism surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his residence for Ganesh Puja last September. Look at the work we've done. I think we will evaluate the work we have done. I'm thinking of something that is, you know, a social visit, a sociable visit, and it's not unique. I have said before, Prime Ministers visit people at the homes of judges on social occasions, sometimes also on sad occasions. It is the element of basic social courtesy that is respected within the system. And, you know, these social courtesies don't take away from the fact that despite these social bows that are observed at different levels of government, in the work that we do, we are completely independent of each other, said the former CJI. No judge, especially the CJI or a Chief Justice of the High Court, would allow a real or perceived threat to judicial independence, he said, adding that judicial matters are never discussed in meetings social with political leaders. The controversy arose after photos and videos of Prime Minister Modi attending the Ganesh festival at the CJI's residence in September raised concerns over the separation of powers between the judiciary and the executive. Some high-ranking advocates, including Indira Jaising, criticized the visit, alleging that it compromised the independence of the judiciary. In response to these concerns, CJI Chandrachud highlighted long-standing traditions, such as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court meeting the Chief Minister after taking oath to discuss judicial infrastructure needs. Such meetings, he clarified, are usual and do not involve judicial decision-making. The CJI also noted that it is common for political leaders, including the Prime Minister and chief ministers, to visit the residences of judges for social occasions such as festivals or family events. Stressing that these interactions are purely social, he reaffirmed the judiciary's commitment to maintaining its independence and impartiality.

