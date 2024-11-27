Pakistan Army, Police Accused of Shooting at Imran Khan Supporters | Pakistan





Pakistani army and police were accused of firing on civilians, causing multiple deaths and injuries among hundreds of protesters who stormed Islamabad on Tuesday to demand the release of former Prime Minister Imran from prison Khan.

As tens of thousands of Khans' supporters stormed the capital on Tuesday in defiance of government orders, army and paramilitary forces were deployed in large numbers and ordered to shoot to kill in an attempt to prevent crowds from reaching the sensitive red heart of Islamabad. Area, which houses the parliament, the Supreme Court and the prime minister's residence.

The center of the city, known as D-Chowk, was the scene of violent clashes as protesters from across the country clashed with security forces. Protesters set shipping containers on fire while riot police and army officers fired tear gas and rubber bullets and were also accused of using live ammunition.

Late at night, a blackout was imposed on the neighborhood, turning off all lights, and a major crackdown began. Army and paramilitary officers eventually managed to push Khan's supporters out of the capital. Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, who recently became a political figurehead of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and who had led the protest convoy to Islamabad, also fled the scene.

On Wednesday, Islamabad stayed away from all protesters and the PTI said it was suspending the protest due to government brutality and the government's plan to turn the capital into a slaughterhouse.

PTI leaders said dozens of people involved in the protests had been killed by live police and army fire, and released the names of eight people they said had been killed. The Guardian was unable to verify the PTI's death figures.

Clashes in Pakistan as thousands march to capital to demand release of Imran Khan video

Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar said there were no shootings at PTI protesters and no deaths. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement that police bravely pushed back the protesters.

However, official sources told the Guardian that 17 civilians were killed by army and paramilitary fire and hundreds more were injured.

Doctors at hospitals in Islamabad said they received several patients with gunshot wounds. The Guardian saw at least five patients with gunshot wounds in a hospital surrounded by police.

A doctor who was on duty in the emergency room Tuesday evening said he treated more than 40 injured patients, several of whom had been shot. At least seven have died and four are in critical condition in hospital, he said. Eight other people were admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds.

The doctor, who requested anonymity for his safety, said there had been an attempt to cover up any deaths. All records of the dead and injured were confiscated by the authorities. We are not allowed to speak. Top government officials are going to the hospital to hide the records, he said.

Among those hospitalized was Bismillah Kaleem*, who was traveling in the protest convoy with Khan's wife, who is from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Kaleem said he was on a bus entering the red zone when bullets rained down on their vehicle.

The bullet hit me in the chest, said Kaleem, who was struggling to catch his breath. I don't know how many people were killed. At least more than 100 people were injured. Relatives of others shot said they were too scared to speak.

According to Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, nearly 1,000 people who participated in the protest had been arrested by Wednesday evening.

Khan has been in prison for more than a year and faces more than 100 charges that he says are fabricated by his political opponents. His government was toppled in 2022 after a break with the military, but he remains Pakistan's most popular leader and his support has continued to grow as he remains behind bars.

He had made a final appeal to his supporters to gather in Islamabad this weekend to demand his release. He claimed that the elections held in February, which brought the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government to power, were largely rigged against the PTI, and the party staged several protests calling for free and fair elections.

The violence of Tuesday's protests drew criticism from human rights groups. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has called on the PTI and the Sharif government to start a dialogue. It is high time they agreed on a peaceful path forward instead of inciting their supporters and paralyzing the country, a statement said.

*Name changed for security reasons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/nov/27/pakistan-army-and-police-accused-of-firing-on-imran-khan-supporters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos