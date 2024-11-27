Politics
Trkiye does much more for Palestine and Lebanon than meets the eye, says President Erdogan
Trkiye is doing much more for Palestine, Gaza and Lebanon, all currently under relentless Israeli assault, than “what is visible, what is being talked about,” the country's president said Monday.
Reaffirming Trkiyes' unwavering support for Palestine until the genocide ends and Gaza and Palestine are fully liberated, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country will stand with “our brothers with all our strength and all our resources.”
Trkiye was among the countries that expressed the strongest reaction to Israel's aggressive policies from the start, he said.
Erdogan stressed that Trkiye was actively working within the UN and other international organizations to implement measures aimed at compelling Israel to end hostilities.
Pointing out that Trkiye has raised awareness of Israeli brutality in Gaza at every international meeting he has attended, Erdogan stressed that the country has led humanitarian aid to Gaza, having sent a total of 86,000 tons of aid .
He noted that during the UN COP29 climate conference in Azerbaijan and the G20 summit in Brazil earlier this month, he held meetings with many heads of state and government, during which he constantly drew attention to the massacres in Gaza and Lebanon.
At COP29, Erdogan said he raised the issue of Israeli barbarity in Gaza alongside discussions on environmental issues, while during a subsequent official visit to Trkiye by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, “the main topic of our discussions was not only our trade and economic relations but also the difficulties faced by our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon,” he said.
The Gaza genocide was also discussed at last week's G20 summit, he said, as well as the threat Israel's policy of occupation and invasion poses to our country, our region and the whole world, in all its dimensions.
He also reiterated Trkiyes' determined efforts to unite the Islamic world to act with one heart and one fist against the Israeli government, warning that the Israeli attacks, which began on October 7, 2023, extended to Lebanon, Syria and potentially other countries in the country. the region.
Although some insist on ignoring it, an extremely bloody and dangerous war has been going on for 14 months right next to Trkiye, he said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, referring to the relentless offensive of Israel on Gaza, which killed more than 44,000 people. people since October 2023.
Expressing hope that the Palestinian cause will prevail, Erdogan said that at the end of these difficult days, Palestinians will achieve salvation, peace and tranquility, while the oppressors will lose.
The tragedy of our brothers and sisters struggling to survive under bombardment in the narrow 360-kilometer zone in which they are trapped deeply saddens us, like everyone else, the Turkish president said.
The unconditional support given to Israel to continue its massacres by those who leave no room for criticism in matters of human rights infuriates us, like everyone else, he added, stressing that this hypocrisy is omnipresent, from the UN Security Council to the international media. organizations.
(It) shatters our hopes, like everyone else.
Erdogan described the arrest warrants issued last week by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as a very courageous step to hold them accountable.
The implementation of this decision will be a litmus test of sincerity for countries party to the Rome Statute, he said, referring to the founding document of the ICC.
In a warning to Netanyahu, Erdogan said: “The circle is closing around you and your network of massacres. He noted that many countries signatories to the Rome Statute have declared their intention to implement the mandates.
Oil exploration in Trkiye
Regarding oil exploration in Trkiyes, Erdogan said drilling activities continue without delay in areas of the country cleared of separatist terrorists. He said daily oil production from wells in the Gabar region in the southeast of the country now reached 57,000 barrels.
In 2024, we have completed a total of 84 drillings, including in Sirnak, Hakkari and Van. During these drillings, we discovered new reserves of 66 million barrels. In 2025, we aim to carry out 143 exploration drillings. The current daily oil production in Trkiyes has exceeded 155,000 barrels, he added.
*He also shared details of Trkiyes' efforts to combat climate change and the measures taken by the country so far. Highlighting the importance of the zero waste movement, launched by first lady Emine Erdogan, he said it had rapidly evolved into a global project.
