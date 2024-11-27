Mexico hits back as Trump tariff threat shakes markets





Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum hinted Tuesday at retaliation against US President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on her country's exports, as the peso slipped against the dollar.

Trump pledged Monday evening to impose 25% tariffs on all imports from Mexico and Canada on his first day in office, accusing the two countries of not doing enough to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

The phenomenon of migration or drug use in the United States will not be addressed with threats or tariffs, Sheinbaum wrote in a letter addressed to the next American president, which she read during her daily press conference .

One tariff will come in response to another, and so on until we endanger the joint ventures, she said, noting that major U.S. automakers were among Mexico's main exporters to the UNITED STATES.

Sheinbaum added that the tariffs imposed on these companies were not acceptable and would lead to inflation and unemployment in the United States and Mexico.

The Mexican peso weakened 1.7 percent against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, after previously weakening 2.5 percent, while the Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level in more than four years .

The Mexican president added that Trump was probably unaware of the work Mexico was doing on migration, saying that arrests of undocumented migrants by U.S. border patrols were down by three-quarters compared to last December and that tons of illicit narcotics had been seized.

Trump said in his message Monday that thousands of people were streaming through Mexico and Canada, bringing crime and drugs to levels never seen before.

Some commentators have compared Sheinbaum's frank letter to the approach of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, his predecessor as president of Mexico, who built a strong relationship with Trump by avoiding critical comments and strengthening law enforcement by matter of migration.

There was no need to react this way. There are still two months before Trump's inauguration, said Antonio Ocaranza, director of the Mexican consulting firm Oca Reputacin. At this rate, the number of letters to be written between now and January could be numerous.

The proposed tariffs marked the first salvo in his protectionist trade plan since winning this month's election.

The president-elect also said he would impose additional 10 percent taxes on Chinese exports, highlighting what he called Beijing's failure to prevent the shipment of massive quantities of drugs, particularly Fentanyl, to the United States.

This figure, however, is lower than the 60 percent he had previously threatened.

China's renminbi weakened 0.2 percent on Tuesday to RMB 7.25.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Trump Monday evening to discuss border security and trade. On Tuesday, Trudeau told reporters: “There is work to be done and we know how to do it.

In a sign of the fallout from US tariffs, the chief executive of US electronics retailer Best Buy warned that 60 per cent of its cost of goods historically comes from China, with Mexico the second-largest source of imported goods. There was very little in the consumer electronics business that wasn't imported, Corie Barry said. Almost everything is imported.

Additional reporting by Gregory Meyer in New York

