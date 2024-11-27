



Three Americans unjustly detained in China for many years have been released as part of a prisoner exchange between Washington and Beijing, the White House announced in a statement on Wednesday. The three Americans were Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung. The Chinese nationals have not been named. The development was first reported by Politico. China said the cases were being handled in accordance with its laws. Their release comes less than two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office and represents something of a late political victory for President Joe Biden, just one day after his administration helped broker a ceasefire deal. fire in the Middle East between Israel and Iran. supported the militant group Hezbollah. Politico said the deal took years to finalize. During his first term, Trump helped reinvigorate what the U.S. State Department calls wrongfully detained persons: Americans detained abroad by foreign governments where they languish in well-detained prisons or detention camps. that they have not committed any crime, usually as a bargaining chip. An American is detained abroad:What happens next? Call President Trump? Swidan, 49, was arrested in 2012 and later convicted on drug-related charges that a United Nations rights group called baseless. Li, 70, was arrested in 2016 and later convicted of espionage, which his family and the U.S. State Department said were baseless. Leung, 79, was arrested in 2021 on trumped-up espionage charges. It was unclear whether the three men were now back on American soil. Leung was living in Hong King at the time of his arrest. In recent years, the U.S. State Department's Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Matters has repatriated more than 70 Americans from countries including Russia, Venezuela, Gaza, Haiti and Iran . “Undersecretary to thugs”:Bill Richardson's Relentless Efforts to Free Americans Detained Abroad 7 countries, secret meetings and a mother:Behind the deal that freed Gershkovich and Whelan In September, ChinareleasedAmerican pastor David Lin, imprisoned since 2006. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan were released in August as part of a six-country deal that amounted to the largest prisoner swap between Washington and Moscow since the Cold War. A U.S. official said Biden pushed for the return of the three newly freed Americans when he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping this month at a regional summit in Peru.

