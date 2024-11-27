Khan supporters call off protests in Islamabad DW 11/27/2024





Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Wednesday temporarily suspended protests in Islamabad demanding the leader's release.

At least six people, including four paramilitary soldiers and two protesters, were killed during the protests.

After the protests dispersed, city workers cleared the roads crossed by Khan's supportersImage: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters What do we know about the police raid in Islamabad?

Pakistani media reported that a massive raid was launched by security forces overnight in the capital, leading to the dispersal of PTI protests.

On Wednesday, authorities reopened the roads linking Islamabad to the rest of the country, ending the confinement in force since Sunday.

“All roads have been reopened and the protesters have been dispersed,” Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said.

Several vehicles were abandoned in the heavily fortified Red Zone, including a truck from which Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, led the protests. The Reuters news agency cited witnesses saying the vehicle appeared to be charred by the flames.

PTI chief in the city of Peshawar, Mohammad Asim, told Reuters news agency that Bibi had returned “safely” to the northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa alongside the minister. Chief Ali Amin Gandapur.

The province, whose capital is Peshawar, is considered a PTI stronghold and its chief minister is a key ally of the Khan.

“The movement continues and only Imran Khan will end it,” Gandapur said after his withdrawal from Islamabad.

Later on Wednesday, Pakistani police said they had arrested nearly 1,000 protesters between Sunday and Tuesday.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Ali Nasir Rizvi said the protesters were less than 1.6 kilometers (1 mile) from D-Chowk Square.

Rights Commission calls for dialogue

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan called on Khan and parties in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's coalition government to “immediately engage in constructive political dialogue.”

“It is high time they agreed on a peaceful path forward instead of stirring up the emotions of their respective political workers and paralyzing the country,” he said.

At the same time, Amnesty International said that “as protesters entered the capital, law enforcement used illegal and excessive force.”

Why were Imran Khan's supporters protesting in Islamabad?

On Tuesday, thousands of PTI supporters broke through police barricades made of shipping containers, entered the capital and marched to D-Chowk Square, a historic gathering point on the edge of Islamabad's red zone.

Khan's supporters had started a “long march” to the capital from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the most populous Punjab province on Sunday to demand his release.

The embattled former prime minister faces more than 150 criminal cases that he says are politically motivated.

Khan was ousted in 2022 in a vote of no confidence in Parliament.

Hundreds of protesters have been arrested since the demonstrations began and thousands were reportedly arrested before the march.

