Quick count of the 2024 regional elections; Jokowi-backed candidates lead in almost all provinces except Jakarta





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Several survey institutes have announced the results of their quick counts on the 2024 simultaneous regional elections in various regions. As a result, all candidate pairs in the 2024 regional elections favored by former President Joko Widodo or Jokowi are in the lead, except in Jakarta. Tempo compiled various quick count results from different pollsters such as Charta Politika, Indikator Politik, Parameter Politik and KedaiKOPI. Candidates affiliated with Jokowi or supported by Koalisi Indonesia Maju (KIM) are in the lead. For example, in Central Java, North Sumatra, Banten, West Java and East Java. The surprise winner was the Andra Soni-Dimyati Natakusumah duo in Banten province. Andra Soni-Dimyati won with a wide margin over her strong rival, Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi. The duo received 58.39 percent of the votes (Political Charter) and 55.53 percent (KedaiKopi). Meanwhile, Airin-Ade trailed with 41.61 percent of the vote (Political Charter) and 44.47 percent (KedaiKOPI). Another Jokowi favorite is Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin in Central Java, headed by Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi. In North Sumatra, Jokowi's son-in-law Bobby Nasution and his running mate Surya defeated PDIP-backed Edy Rahmayadi-Hasan Basri. In West Java, Gerindra cadre Dedi Mulyadi also won a decisive victory over other candidate pairs. Jokowi-backed candidates in East Java and South Sulawesi also emerged victorious. The Khofifah Indar Parawansa-Emil Elestianto Dardak duo managed to win the quick count against two other candidates, Luluk Nur Hamidah and Tri Rismaharini. Meanwhile, Andi Sudirman Sulaiman-Fatmawati Rusdi achieved a victory of 76.35 percent (political indicator) over the Ramdhan Pomanto-Azhar Arsyad pair. Jokowi even called Khofifah to congratulate her. However, Jokowi's favorites were not successful everywhere. Jakarta has become a difficult battleground for Ridwan Kamil and Suswono. Most pollsters declared Pramono Anung-Rano Karno the winner with more than 50 percent of the vote. Charta Politika Indonesia showed 50.08 percent and Parameter Politik 50.17 percent for Pramono-Rano. However, Indikator Politik Indonesia showed 49.85 percent for this pair. Meanwhile, Ridwan Kamil-Suswono scored an average of 39 percent in these three voting institutions. Therefore, it is still unclear whether the election will be held in one or two rounds due to the narrow margins. Below are the results of the quick count of the 2024 regional elections conducted by several regional polling agencies. Jakarta ========== 1. Ridwan Kamil-Suswono Charta Politika Indonesia: 39.32 percent Indonesian political parameters: 39.18 percent Indonesian political indicator: 39.53 percent 2. Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardhana Charta Politika Indonesia: 10.6 percent Indonesian political parameters: 10.66 percent Political indicator: 10.61 percent 3. Pramono Anung-Rano Karno Charta Politika Indonesia: 50.08 percent Indonesian political parameters: 50.17 percent Indonesian political indicator: 49.85 percent Central Java

========= 1. Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi Charta Politika Indonesia: 42.05 percent Indonesian political indicator: 41.76 percent 2. Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Charta Politika Indonesia: 57.95 percent Indonesian political indicator: 58.24 percent West Java

======= 1. Acep Adang Ruhiyat-Gitalist Dwinatarina Indonesian political indicator: 9.70 percent 2. Jeje Wiradinata-Ronal Surapradja Indonesian political indicator: 9.09 percent 3. Ahmad Syaikhu-Ilham Akbar Habibis Habibie Indonesian political indicator: 20.06 percent 4. Dedi Mulyadi-Erwan Setiawan Indonesian political indicators: 61.14 percent East Java

======= 1. Luluk Nur Hamidah-Lukmanul Khakim Charta Politika Indonesia: 8.24 percent 2. Khofifah Indar Parawansa-Emil Elestianto Dardak Charta Politika Indonesia: 57.15 percent 3. Tri Rismaharini-KH Zahrul Azhar Asumta or Gus Hans Indonesian political graph: 34.6 percent Banten

======= 1. Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi Charta Politika Indonesia: 41.61 percent KedaiKopi: 44.47 percent 2. Andra Soni-Dimyati Natakusumah Indonesian Political Charter: 58.39 KedaiKopi: 55.53 percent North Sumatra

========= 1. Bobby Nasution-Surya Indonesian political indicator: 63.01 percent 2. Edy Rahmayadi-Hasan Basri Indonesian political indicator: 36.99 percent South Sulawesi

======= 1. Ramdhan Pomanto-Azhar Arsyad Political indicator: 23.65 percent 2. Andi Sudirman Sulaiman-Fatmawati Rusdi Political indicator: 76.35 percent Editor's Choice: Jakarta election: Pramono Anung-Rano Karno leads in rapid count update Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

